Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive is underway. Here's what we know so far

Ukraine said on Monday its troops had recaptured seven villages from Russian forces along an approximately 100-kilometre front in the southeast since launching its long-anticipated counteroffensive last week.





The task of ending Moscow's occupation of southern and eastern Ukraine is daunting, given Russia's numerical superiority in men, ammunition and air power, and the many months it has had to build deep defensive fortifications.





On Monday, soldiers were seen in video holding the Ukrainian flag in the village of Storozheve, along the Mokri Yaly river which flows northward out of Russian-held territory. Reuters confirmed the location.



A day earlier Kyiv said its forces heading south had liberated three other nearby villages along the Mokri Yaly: Blahodatne, Neskuchne and Makarivka.





Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said in a Telegram post late on Monday that Ukrainian forces had also recaptured Levadne and Novodarivka, around 10 kilometre west of the Mokri Yaly, as well as Lobkove, southeast of the city of Zaporizhzhia.





Ms Maliar said troops had advanced a total of 6.5 kilometres. "The area of the territory taken under control was 90 square kilometres," she said. Ms Maliar added that the seven settlements were taken over the past week, without giving details of precisely when.





It was not possible to verify all the battlefield claims.



How significant is the territory retaken by Ukraine?

The push is already Ukraine's most rapid advance for seven months, though still short of a major breakthrough, with Russia believed to have a strong line of fortifications further south.





The furthest advance claimed by Kyiv leaves its forces still some 90 kilometres from the Azov Sea coast and the prize of cutting Russia's "land bridge" to Crimea, the peninsula Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.





A Ukrainian defence spokesman said Russia had blown up a dam on the Mokri Yaly to make it harder for Ukrainian forces to thrust farther south. That came less than a week after a huge dam was destroyed on the much larger Dnipro River, causing a humanitarian disaster in a swathe of the south.





Kyiv has also launched assaults at other locations along the long front line, probing for Russian weaknesses, though it has given few details so far.



Rescue workers help locals to get home in the village of Afanasiivka, Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, 12 June 2023, amid floods following the collapse of the Nova Khakovka dam. Source: AAP / Stas Kozliuk

How heavy has fighting been so far?

Ukraine is banking on the tens of billions of dollars' worth of weaponry, training and intelligence it has received from the West, combined with its own battlefield resolve, tactical nous and the motivation of driving an invader from its own land, to give it the edge.





It also knows it may have to show significant progress over the summer to maintain the same level of Western military, financial and political support, and one day have a chance of recovering from the loss and devastation inflicted by Moscow.





Ukraine's armed forces said they had engaged in two dozen heavy battles in the previous 24 hours on the eastern front, near the town of Bakhmut, further south near Avdiivka and Maryinka, and further north near Bilohorivka.



They have not been providing similar detail about fighting on the southern front, where the main counteroffensive is expected.





Moscow has yet to officially acknowledge any Ukrainian advances. On Monday, Russia's defence ministry repeated regular assertions of the past week that it had repelled attempted offensives in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, and said it had hit Ukrainian army reserve locations with long-range missiles.





But prominent Russian military bloggers said Ukrainian forces had in fact taken Blahodatne, Neskuchne and Makarivka, and were pushing on southward.



A young child scooters past the wreath laid by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in front of the memorial wall at St. Michael's Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, 11 June. The memorial wall is covered with the portraits of thousands of deceased Ukranian soldiers. Source: AAP / Frank Gunn

Main counteroffensive 'not yet started'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said it was too soon to say exactly where Ukraine's counteroffensive was going but that Washington was confident Kyiv would continue to have success.





Speaking at a press conference in Washington, Mr Blinken said the United States was determined to maximise its support for Ukraine. A "robust" package of political and practical support for Ukraine, Mr Blinken added, could be expected at the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.





Some Western military analysts said it was too early to draw conclusions about the counteroffensive, and the skirmishes so far might show Ukraine is still just testing Russian defences.



The US-based Institute for the Study of War said Ukraine was attempting "an extraordinarily difficult tactical operation, a frontal assault against prepared defensive positions, further complicated by a lack of air superiority", and that initial assaults should not be over-interpreted.





Ben Hodges, a former commander of US forces in Europe, said the main attack, when it came, would feature several hundred tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.





"The offensive has clearly started, but not I think the main attack," which would involve large, armoured formations, he wrote in an article for the Washington-based Centre for European Policy Analysis.



Russia has yet to face this kind of onslaught, but its unconvincing battlefield performance in the 15 months since its full-scale invasion has led to frequent changes of command and public arguments with the private militias summoned to fight alongside the army.





President Vladimir Putin marked Russia's national day with an award ceremony in the Kremlin, but made only glancing mention in his speech of the war he had unleashed, at enormous cost to his own citizens in lost lives, money and international relations.



