Umar Patek was sentenced to 20 years for his role in the Bali bombings. He's just been released from prison

Key Points Umar Patek, was a leading member of Jemaah Islamiah, which was blamed for the blasts in Kuta Beach.

The attacks killed 202 people - mostly foreign tourists - including 88 Australians.

Patek received a total of 33 months of sentence reductions.

An Islamic militant convicted of making the explosives used in the 2002 Bali bombings has been paroled after serving about half of his original 20-year prison sentence despite strong objections by Australia.





Hisyam bin Alizein, also known by his alias Umar Patek, was a leading member of Jemaah Islamiah, which was blamed for the blasts at two nightclubs in Kuta Beach.





Patek was found guilty by the West Jakarta District Court of helping build a car bomb that was detonated by another person outside the Sari Club in Kuta on the night of 12 October, 2002.





Moments earlier, a smaller bomb in a backpack was detonated by a suicide bomber in the nearby Paddy's Pub nightclub.





'Successfully reformed'

Indonesian authorities have said Patek was successfully reformed in prison and they will use him to influence other militants to turn away from terrorism.





Patek received a total of 33 months of sentence reductions, which are often given to prisoners on major holidays, said Rika Aprianti, spokeswoman for the Corrections Department at the Justice Ministry.





Most recently, he was granted a five-month reduction on 17 August, Indonesia's Independence Day.





Authorities will monitor Patek and he will have to participate in a mentoring program until his parole ends on 29 April, 2030, Ms Aprianti said.



Patek was escorted from Porong prison in East Java province by the National Police's counterterrorism squad known as Densus 88 back to his family's home in Surabaya, the provincial capital, she said.





"If he makes any violations during his parole period... then he will return to his cell," she said.





News in August of his expected early release sparked outrage in Australia.



'Abhorrent'

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described Patek as "abhorrent" and said his release would cause further distress to Australians who endured the trauma of the bombings.





Australia's objection prompted President Joko Widodo's administration to delay Patek's release while Indonesia hosted the Group of 20 summit meeting last month.



Patek left Bali just before the attacks and spent nine years on the run.





He expressed remorse at his trial, saying he helped make the bombs but did not know how they would be used.





He has issued broad apologies, including to the victims' families.





Patek said in August he was committed to helping the government with deradicalisation programs "so that they can fully understand the dangers of terrorism and the dangers of radicalism".



