Under-fire Liberal candidate whisked away at campaign rally, housing affordability battleground emerges

Controversial Liberal candidate Katherine Deves has refused to answer any journalist's questions on her views on transgender Australians at an appearance on the campaign trail.





Ms Deves was attending a Liberal Party rally in Sydney on Sunday with Prime Minister Scott Morrison, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, and others when she was approached by the media.

Reporters repeatedly asked the candidate for the Sydney seat of Warringah whether she stood by her views, if she would apologise, and if she was sorry for

.

Ms Deves refused to answer any of the questions directed at her and was promptly escorted out of the building by security.

Ms Deves previously made comments on social media about transgender people, including suggesting trans children have been "surgically mutilated and sterilised" as well as likening advocating against transgender women in sport to speaking out against the transportation of Jewish people to Nazi death camps in World War Two.

She has since deleted the posts.

When asked by reporters earlier on Sunday if his support of Ms Deves contradicted his self-professed mission to bring down suicide rates, Mr Morrison said he didn't support her remarks.

Questioned on the issue further, Mr Morrison said his support for a ban on transgender women being allowed to compete in women's sport and improving the mental health of young people are "two separate issues".

"Fairness in sport, women and girls in sport is an important issue, where I think there are common-sense solutions. That's what we are focused on with that," he said.

"On the other matter, in terms of what Katherine Deves has said in the past, she has withdrawn those and she said they were insensitive and that was my view as well."

Around three in four transgender young people in Australia have experienced anxiety or depression, according to the 2017 Trans Pathways study conducted by the Telethon Kids Institute.

Forty-eight per cent of young trans people have attempted suicide, while four out of five engaged in self-harm.

The Coalition announced on Sunday it would invest another $5.5 million in funding for youth mental health organisation, batyr, should it win the election.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has promised to invest another $5.5 million in funding for youth mental health organisations. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Some $3.8 million will be delivered through the 2022-23 budget to expand batyr's OurHerd app, which provides young people with a digital space to share positive mental health stories.

It comes on top of $2.8 million invested in the 2019-20 budget to develop the app.

In addition, batyr will receive $1.7 million for an evidence-based, peer-to-peer mental health and suicide prevention program focused on high school and tertiary education students, Thrive On.

Clashes over housing policy

An impending interest rate rise and a new opposition shared equity plan to get thousands of people into homes has intensified the spotlight on property affordability.

Federal Labor says the cost of buying a home will be slashed by up to 40 per cent for about 10,000 low- to middle-income earners a year if it wins government.

When asked by reporters on Sunday if Labor's Help to Buy scheme would drive up property prices like it has been suggested the coalition's housing policies have, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, it is better that Australians own their own homes.

"They (a Labor government) will have equity in your home and as your equity goes up, they are going to keep it," he told reporters in Parramatta.

"I don't have a plan to make money off people buying their own home - quite the opposite."

Labor's scheme will provide an equity contribution of up to 40 per cent of the purchase price of a new home, and up to 30 per cent for an existing dwelling, with buyers needing a minimum deposit of two per cent.

Ahead of the most recent federal budget, the government announced up to 50,000 places would be available each year under its scheme allowing first home buyers to enter the market with a much smaller deposit.

"We have been successful in ensuring we have got 300,000 Australians into owning their own home, and this is a great achievement," Mr Morrison said.

"Now, not everybody can achieve it, but it's certainly something that I know Australians are aspiring to achieve."

Under Labor's plan, Australians will be able to buy back an additional stake in the home, owned by the federal government, in five per cent increments or pay the government back when they sell. Source: AAP / Diego Fedele

About 160,000 people bought their first home in Australia last year, up from a five year average of around 100,000, he said.

Under Labor's plan, Australians will be able to buy back an additional stake in the home, owned by the federal government, in five per cent increments or pay the government back when they sell.

The scheme is not exclusive to first home buyers but participants must be Australian citizens and live in the home for two years.

It's expected to cost taxpayers around $329 million over four years, but the Greens say the investment "won't even touch the sides".

Leader Adam Bandt said housing affordability is one area the party would push an Albanese government should Labor win the election.

"What we want to do is work with the next government, which will hopefully not be a Liberal government ... but they're going to need to be pushed," Mr Bandt told the ABC's Insiders program on Sunday.

"Housing affordability is a massive issue in this country and they come out with a policy that maybe might help 10,000 people, and might in fact push up prices."

The Greens want to build a million homes over the next two decades, including a mix of public and community housing and shared ownership and affordable rental schemes.

The debate comes ahead of a meeting of the Reserve Bank on Tuesday to discuss the prospect of a mid-campaign interest rate rise.

Scott Morrison pledges big tech safety changes

Big tech will be required to build enhanced safety controls into their devices that are easy for parents to use and hard for children to bypass, if the Coalition is returned to government.

Technology companies would need to create the safeguards for smartphones and tablets as part of a new eSafety package.

The eSafety Commissioner would work with Apple, Samsung and others to design device settings and a binding code under the Online Safety Act.

If the industry does not create these controls within 12 months of the government being elected, it would move to force companies to comply with regulations.

In December, Mr Morrison established a parliamentary inquiry into the effects of social media, saying at the time that parents had a right to be worried about whether big tech was doing enough to keep kids safe.

"This is one of my great missions, can I tell you, of mental health in this country and the impact that social media is having on impacting negatively in our society, our community, our families," he said on Sunday.

"If we want to be strong as a country ... then we need to be dealing with this stuff and we need to be ensuring that the online world, the digital world, is a safe place for Australians."

The government's e-safety package also includes $23 million to raise awareness of eSafety support in schools and provide teacher training and resources.

Some $10 million will also go to the eSafety Commissioner to make it easier for people to report online harms, by expanding coordination with other regulatory and law enforcement agencies.

Another $2 million has been earmarked for an online safety grants program to support women and girls in culturally and linguistically diverse communities.

The government is also renewing its commitments to push social media companies to be more accountable by legislating anti-trolling and online privacy laws, strengthening classifications, introducing stronger regulations to combat fake news and establishing the Online Safety Youth Advisory Council.

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant during Senate Estimates at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, 15 February 2022. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

"I'm very proud of this plan," Mr Morrison said.

"It's there to protect women, it's there to protect girls, it's there to protect young people, it's there to protect people who are the subject of trolling and abuse, it's there to keep Australians safe, and it's there to keep our online spaces and to make them safe in the future."

Labor launches election campaign

Labor leader Anthony Albanese says Australia can do better than having "three more years of the same".

Mr Albanese will launch his party's election campaign in Perth on Sunday, as Labor continues to lead the coalition in published opinion polls ahead of the May 21 election.

He said Perth had been chosen as Western Australia - as well as Queensland - had been the key drivers of economic growth and jobs.

Interviewed on Sky News ahead of the launch, Mr Albanese said it had been a tough few years for Australia and people wanted more than a return to the past.

"We can do better than just having three more years of the same ... Labor has a plan for a better future," he said.

"We need to shape the future rather than be passive and shaped by it."

He said Australians had "conflict fatigue", having been governed by a Liberal-National coalition more interested in wedging the opposition than finding solutions.

To get beyond this, an Albanese government would hold a "full employment summit" to bring together unions, employers, local, state and federal government to find ways to boost jobs and growth.

The party's Help to Buy scheme will also be unveiled at the launch.

Labor's finance spokeswoman Katy Gallagher also flagged an announcement on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

Additional reporting from SBS News