'Trashing of our democracy': Scott Morrison secretly sworn in to at least five ministerial portfolios

Former prime minister Scott Morrison was appointed to at least five portfolios in secret during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed.





In 2020, Mr Morrison was secretly appointed to administer the Department of Health on 14 March and the Department of Finance on 30 March.





In 2021, Mr Morrison was also sworn in to oversee the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources on 15 April and the Department of Home Affairs and the Department of Treasury on 6 May.





The appointments were made under section 64 of the constitution, in line with how normal ministerial appointments are conducted. Mr Morrison's roles were held concurrently with the serving ministers.





Mr Morrison also oversaw the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, part of his duties as prime minister.



This has been government by deception. Government in secret. Anthony Albanese

There was no specified end date to the arrangements, with Mr Morrison holding those ministerial powers until the 2022 election.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the secret ministerial arrangements after receiving briefings from senior bureaucrats this morning.





“There have been revelations of an extraordinary and unprecedented trashing of our democracy by the former Morrison government,” he told reporters in Canberra.





“This has been government by deception. Government in secret.”



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch Mr Albanese accused Mr Morrison of misleading parliament as to who was responsible for portfolios.





Several former ministers of the Coalition government have claimed they were unaware of the appointments.





On Monday, Opposition leader Peter Dutton told ABC Radio he did not know about the appointments.





"Obviously the prime minister had his reasons, his logic for it, but it was not was not a decision that I was a party to or was aware of," Mr Dutton said.





Nationals leader David Littleproud told RN Breakfast host Patricia Karvelas he had also not known about the secret portfolios.





"That's pretty ordinary, as far as I'm concerned," he said.





"These are the decisions of Scott Morrison, I don't agree with them and I'm prepared to say that openly and honestly."





Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews had "no idea" the former Prime Minister had sworn himself into her portfolio, News Corp reported.





“I am going to ask him to resign and leave parliament,’’ she said.





“I have nothing to say to him.





“This is totally unacceptable, for a prime minister to behave in this manner undermines everything that a federal government constitutionally should stand for.”



Prime minister awaiting legal advice

Mr Albanese said he was seeking advice from the solicitor-general as to the legality of the arrangements, due to be handed down next Monday.





Mr Albanese will also be briefed as to the potential use of “extraordinary powers” by the former prime minister amid concerns the Commonwealth could face legal challenges over ministerial decisions.





“Mr Morrison's colleagues sat back and watched power be centralised within the Morrison government,” he said.



