Up, down or hold? Experts predict Michelle Bullock's first RBA rates announcement

Key Points The current cash rate is 4.1 per cent and has been kept there for the past three months.

The RBA made 12 rate hikes across 13 monthly meetings between May 2022 and June 2023 to try to tackle inflation.

Inflation will again be considered but so could increasing oil prices.

Interest rates are unlikely to budge at the Reserve Bank of Australia's October meeting but a final hike before the end of the year remains on the table.





Australia's central bank has left the official cash rate unchanged at 4.1 per cent for the past three months as it monitors its handiwork so far.





Tuesday afternoon's meeting will be the first under the leadership of new governor Michele Bullock.





A replacement for her former role as deputy governor has yet to be found heading into the October meeting.



A number of factors will be taken into consideration by the RBA when considering whether the official cash rate will go beyond the current 4.1 per cent.





But many economists say the bank will leave the cash rate unchanged at 4.1 per cent again in October.



Where rates are at the moment

At September's meeting, the last overseen by Philip Lowe as governor, rates were kept on hold.





It was the third consecutive meeting where the board has kept the status quo.



Source: SBS News Before that, 12 separate rate hikes were made from a historic low of 0.10 per cent over 13 meetings between May 2022 and June 2023.





The increases were made in an effort to curb rising inflation.



Getting inflation under control

A convincing slowdown in inflation, easing labour shortages and a weakening household sector fed into the case for keeping interest rates on hold in September.





The minutes from that meeting suggested the board was growing increasingly confident it could get inflation back down.



READ MORE Think 7 per cent inflation is bad? Spare a thought for those whose prices have doubled

The RBA expects still-high inflation to sink back within its preferred 2-3 per cent target range by late-2025 while "employment continues to grow".





While figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicator rose 5.2 per cent in the 12 months to August, up from 4.9 per cent in July, the bureau's head of prices statistics, Michelle Marquardt put the increase into context.





"CPI inflation is often impacted by items with volatile price changes like automotive fuel, fruit and vegetables, and holiday travel. It can be helpful to exclude these items from the headline CPI to provide a view of underlying inflation," she said.





"When excluding these volatile items from the monthly CPI indicator, the annual rise of 5.5 per cent in August is lower than the annual rise of 5.8 per cent in July,” Marquardt said.



Hold or hike?

Looking ahead to November, it's expected the board could wait to see the quarterly inflation numbers, due on 25 October, to get a fuller picture before giving greater consideration to a change to interest rates.



The Reserve Bank of Australia has kept interest rates on hold for the past three months. Source: Getty / Manfred Gottschalk Josh Gilbert, market analyst at online trading platform eToro, said the board would likely "remain hawkish, leaving the door open for another hike, especially with some risks still at play," noting increased oil prices as "a cause for concern."





Sally Tindall, research director at online comparison site RateCity, agreed that one more hike before Christmas remained a possibility.





"These next few meetings will be crucial in getting the balance right between taming the inflation beast and keeping the economy upright," she said.





Another 0.25 per cent increase would bring the cash rate to 4.35 per cent and push up the cost of servicing a $500,000 mortgage by a total of $1,210 compared with before interest rates started going up, according to numbers crunched by the firm.



Mortgage repayments for Australians rose at an unprecedented rate between 2022 and 2023 due to increased interest rates. Source: Getty / Louise Beaumont

Australia's house price recovery

Interest rates have not been the only number mortgagees and homebuyers have kept their eyes on over the past couple of years, with the value of their homes also in mind.





According to a recent PropTrack Home Price Index report, plunges in Australian house prices experienced in 2022 have now reversed.



Recovery has been driven by record levels of net overseas migration, tight rental markets and a housing shortage.



