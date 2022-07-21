World

US ambassador Caroline Kennedy in Australia for talks

Caroline Kennedy has vowed to strengthen ties between the US and Australia, saying she is looking forward to further engagement on climate change action.

United States ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy in a blue long sleeve top.

Caroline Kennedy's arrival in Australia coincides with a national address by a former US national security agency chief. Source: AAP / Evan Agostini

United States ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy is due to arrive in Sydney before travelling to Canberra.

Ms Kennedy's ambassadorship was unanimously confirmed by the US Senate in May and she was sworn in on June 10.

In a video message ahead of Friday's arrival, Ms Kennedy vowed to strengthen the US-Australia relationship through further engagement in the region and action on climate change.

"What we do together in the next few years will determine the future of the region and the planet," she said.

"I look forward to working closely with ... the government to advance our shared democratic values (and) strengthen our commitment to a healthy, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific."

The ambassador's arrival coincides with a national address by a former US national security agency chief.

Admiral Michael Rogers will address the National Press Club about cyber-security and the threat posed by Russia and China in the cybersphere as well as the how the trilateral AUKUS security alliance can respond to the emerging challenge.

The four-star admiral also headed the US Cyber Command under presidents Barack and Donald Trump.
Published 22 July 2022 at 7:08am
