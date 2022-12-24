US 'bomb cyclone' leaves millions without power, thousands of flights cancelled

Key points More than 2,700 US flights were cancelled on Saturday, with more than 6,400 delayed.

Weather-related car accidents across the country left at least 16 dead and hundreds stranded on ice and snowbound roads.

The National Guard has been called in to help with rescues.

An arctic blast gripping much of the United States has left more than 700,000 without power, at least 16 dead from weather-related car crashes and thousands stranded due to flight cancellations.





Plummeting temperatures were expected to bring the coldest Christmas Eve on record, and energy systems across the country were strained by rising demand for heat and storm-related damage to transmission lines.





The arctic cold combined with a "bomb cyclone" of heavy snow and howling winds roaring out of the Great Lakes region on Friday and into the Upper Mississippi and Ohio valleys to wreak havoc on power systems, roadways and commercial air traffic.



Rescuers at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in which four people died and left multiple people injured on the Ohio Turnpike in Erie County, Ohio, on 23 December 2022. Source: AAP / EPA The latest outage numbers are a sharp drop from the 1.8 million US homes and businesses left without power as of early Saturday morning, according to tracking site Poweroutage.us.





The conditions have upended daily routines and holiday plans for millions of Americans during one of the year's busiest travel periods.





More than 2,700 US flights were cancelled on Saturday, with more than 6,400 delayed, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. More than 5,000 flights were cancelled on Friday, FlightAware said.





The American Automobile Association had estimated 112.7 million people would venture 80km or more from home from 23 December to 2 January, but stormy weather has kept many people at home.



Weather-related car accidents across the country left at least 16 dead and hundreds stranded on ice and snowbound roads, according to media reports.





In Erie County, in upstate New York, about 500 motorists were stranded in their vehicles on Friday night into Saturday morning, with the National Guard called in to help with rescues, Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz told media.





"There's no place for anyone to go. Everything's closed, so just stay home," he told MSNBC.





Three deaths were reported in Kentucky, where Governor Andy Beshear, on Saturday, warned residents, "Stay home, stay safe, stay alive."



The fountain is frozen as temperatures hovered in the mid 20's at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home in New Orleans on Saturday, 24 December 2022. Source: AAP / AP Temperatures were forecast to reach a top of minus 13 degrees Celsius in Pittsburgh on Saturday, surpassing the city's previous all-time coldest Christmas Eve high of minus 10.56C, set in 1983, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.





Cities in Georgia and South Carolina - Athens and Charleston - were also expected to record their coldest daytime Christmas Eve high temperatures, and Washington, DC, was forecast to experience its chilliest 24 December since 1989.





The severe weather prompted authorities across the country to open warming centres in libraries and police stations while scrambling to expand temporary shelter for the homeless.



The challenge was compounded by an influx of migrants crossing the US southern border by the thousands in recent weeks.



