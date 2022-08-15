US justice department opposes unsealing affidavit used to search Donald Trump's home

The US Justice Department on Monday said it opposes requests by the news media to unseal the affidavit that prosecutors used to obtain a federal judge's approval to search former President Donald Trump's Florida home .





It comes as Mr Trump accused the FBI of confiscating his passports in a post on Truth Social - the platform created by the former president's media and technology group - claiming the FBI "stole" all three of his passports, including one which was expired.





In a court filing, prosecutors said they will not oppose the release of other sealed documents tied to the search, such as cover sheets and the government's motion to seal.





But releasing the affidavit itself could harm the ongoing investigation, the department said.





"If disclosed, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap to the government's ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a manner that is highly likely to compromise future investigative steps," prosecutors wrote in their filing.



Mr Trump's Republican allies in recent days have ramped up their calls for Attorney General Merrick Garland to unseal the document, which would reveal the evidence that prosecutors showed to demonstrate they had probable cause to believe crimes were committed at Mr Trump's home - the standard they had to meet to secure the search warrant.





On Friday, at the Justice Department's request, a federal court in south Florida unsealed the search warrant and several accompanying legal documents that showed that FBI agents carted away 11 sets of classified records from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.



