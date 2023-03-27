Politics

Victorian MP Moira Deeming suspended for attending anti-trans rally crashed by neo-Nazis

A Victorian MP who attended an anti-trans rights rally crashed by neo-Nazis has been suspended from the Victorian Liberal parliamentary party.

A woman wearing a blue jacket

Liberal party MP Moira Deeming has categorically denied she or organisers of the rally did anything wrong. Source: AAP / James Ross

Key Points
  • Moira Deeming has categorically denied she or organisers of the rally did anything wrong.
  • The Melbourne rally was organised by British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull and attended by neo-Nazis.
  • The rally sparked community outrage and a commitment from the Victorian government to fast-track a ban on the Nazi salute.
Victorian MP Moira Deeming has been suspended from the Victorian Liberal parliamentary party after she spoke at an anti-trans rights rally crashed by neo-Nazis.

Moira Deeming on Monday was subject to an expulsion move, triggered by Opposition Leader John Pesutto, after she spoke at an anti-trans rights event outside Victorian parliament on 18 March.

But she was instead suspended for nine months following the two-hour meeting.
The upper house MP walked into the meeting at state parliament flanked by colleagues Renee Heath, Ryan Smith, Bev McArthur, Richard Riordan and Joe McCracken.

"Regardless of what happens here today, I have one message: I do not believe for one second that Moira is a Nazi or a Nazi sympathiser, or has any association with Nazis," fellow Legislative Council MP Nick McGowan told journalists ahead of the meeting.

"The only person responsible for the Nazi salute on the steps of parliament is the premier who took away police's power. Our narrative needs to return to and focus on a government that is corrupt."
Police at a rally
Police released pepper spray on protesters gathered for a transgender rights rally, involving opposing neo-Nazi protesters, outside Parliament House in Melbourne on 18 March, 2023. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE
The Melbourne rally was organised by British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull and attended by neo-Nazis who repeatedly performed the Nazi salute.

It sparked community outrage and a commitment from the Victorian government to fast-track a ban on the gesture.

Mr Pesutto accused Ms Deeming of bringing discredit to the party over her association with rally figures with alleged links to extremists and failing to leave the event when neo-Nazis showed up.

The upper house MP has categorically denied she or organisers of the rally did anything wrong and labelled condemnation from party leadership unjust.
2 min read
Published 27 March 2023 1:36pm
Source: AAP

