Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin pledge more assistance and return of US diplomats on Kyiv visit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin travelled to Kyiv on Sunday, the first visit by high-level American representatives to Ukraine since Russia invaded, US officials said.





The trip, which the United States confirmed only after the two had left Ukrainian territory, came as many in the country celebrated Orthodox Easter.

Mr Blinken and Mr Austin expressed solidarity with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and announced the gradual return of US diplomats to Ukraine.

They also pledged more than $700 million in additional direct and indirect military aid, including some $300 million to allow the country to purchase necessary weapons.

Money will also go to Ukraine's regional allies who need to resupply after sending weapons to their neighbour.

A car signed "volunteer" stands on one of the streets in the embattled city of Mariupol. Credit: TASS/Sipa USA

Mr Blinken said US President Joe Biden in the coming days planned to nominate current US ambassador to Slovakia Bridget Brink as the new ambassador to Kyiv, a post that has been officially empty since 2019.

Though several European countries have already reopened their embassies in Kyiv, the return will be gradual for American diplomats, according to a State Department official.

"Since the start of hostilities, we've had a team across the border in Poland who's been handling this work for us," the official told reporters waiting for Mr Blinken and Mr Austin on the Polish side of the border.

"Starting this week, members of that team will be able to do day trips instead into Ukraine," he said.

"Ultimately, (they will) resume presence in Kyiv."

The Ukrainian presidency had already confirmed the visit earlier in the day, with presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych saying in an interview on a Russian former lawyer's popular YouTube channel that the US envoys "wouldn't come here, if they weren't ready to give (weapons)."

And Mr Zelenskyy also tweeted on Sunday that the "Ukraine-US friendship and partnership are stronger than ever".

Mr Biden had already announced Thursday a new $800 million aid package to bolster Ukraine in their fight against Russian troops in the country's east. In total, the United States has sent some $4 billion in military aid since Mr Biden's term began last year.

Mr Austin and Mr Blinken's trip came after several foreign officials had already visited, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Ukraine propses talks near Mariupol steel plant

It comes as Ukraine invited Russia to talks near the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters and civilians are holding out in a city largely under Moscow's control, Kyiv said on Sunday.

Talks near the sprawling steel works would provide a dramatic and symbolic backdrop because the site is the last stronghold of Ukrainian forces in the strategic port.

"We invited Russians to hold a special round of talks on the spot right next to the walls of Azovstal," said Oleksiy Arestovych, an aide to President Zelenskyy.

Earlier in the day, Kyiv called for a truce in battered Mariupol for Orthodox Easter, celebrated in both Russia and Ukraine.

"Russia is continuously attacking the Mariupol Azovstal. The place where our civilians and military are located is shelled with heavy air bombs and artillery," Zelensky advisor Mikhaylo Podolyak, said on Twitter.

The nationalist Azov regiment, at the forefront of the battles with Russian forces, has confirmed that civilians are also trapped in the plant.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces not to assault the plant this week, but to keep it under siege instead.

Pause to save lives

On Sunday, the United Nations' Ukraine crisis coordinator Amin Awad called for an "immediate stop" to fighting in Mariupol to allow trapped civilians to leave.

"The lives of tens of thousands, including women, children and older people, are at stake in Mariupol," Mr Awad said in a statement.

"We need a pause in fighting right now to save lives."

The call came a day after the latest attempt to evacuate civilians from Mariupol failed.

Ukrainian faithful attend Easter Sunday service, called Holy Pascha, in a Greek-Catholic church in Nadyby, Lviv Oblast, Ukraine on 24 April, 2022. Source: AAP / Dominika Zarzycka/Sipa USA

Amid the calls to halt the fighting in Mariupol, the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said it was "extremely concerned" after a number of its Ukrainian members were believed to have been arrested in pro-Russian separatist territories in the country's east.

More than five million Ukrainians have fled the country and millions of others have been displaced internally, officials say.

In the western city of Lviv, 32-year-old Tetiana Kasian — who had fled Mariupol — stopped to solemnly take in a wall of flowers memorialising the dead.

"I never thought that it would happen in Ukraine in the 21st century," she said quietly. "I don't know if I will see my parents" again.