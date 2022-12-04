Australia

Major study shows Australian voters are abandoning major parties

In 1967, about three in four voters said they always voted for the same party but in 2022 this has dropped to just over one in three.

Teal independents in the House of Representatives

The so-called teal independents ran disciplined election campaigns on issues the incumbent government was weak on, such as climate change and gender equality. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

A record one in three voters at the federal election in May cast a ballot for minor parties or independents.

It's the biggest result for smaller players in Canberra in 100 years with experts saying it shows a slow decline in "rusted on" major party voters.

The figures come from the latest Australian Election Study from the Australian National University and Griffith University.
READ MORE

What these young Australians really think about the federal election

It found Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was the most popular leader since Kevin Rudd in 2007.

Mr Albanese's predecessor, former coalition prime minister Scott Morrison, was found to be the least popular leader since 1987.

In a warning to the major parties, the study noticed a decline in voter loyalty.
In 1967, about three in four said they always voted for the same party but in 2022 this had dropped to just over one in three.

Study co-author, the ANU's Professor Ian McAllister, said this represented "large-scale abandonment" of the major parties.

"Voters are now less 'rusted on' to the major political parties and becoming more independently minded in their political choices," Professor McAllister said.
"This trend has been driven by wider societal changes, such as the huge expansion of higher education, the turnover of generations, the rise of social media and shifting issue priorities."

The so-called teal independents and the Greens have reaped the rewards of this shift.

While 2022 was a big year for the teals, who booted Liberal MPs from the party's treasured seats, Professor McAllister said the momentum had been building for decades.

The other co-author of the study, Griffith University's Dr Sarah Cameron, said it wasn't enough for voters to fall out of love with major parties, they needed to have a viable alternative to shift their vote to.
READ MORE

Embraces, dissent and a walkout: Scott Morrison has been censured. Here's how it happened

She said in 2022 voters were dissatisfied with the major parties, in particular the coalition and Mr Morrison.

Meanwhile, the teals ran disciplined campaigns on issues the incumbent government was weak on, including climate change and gender equality.

"The medium-term success of the teals will depend on how much they can create a distinct political identity to carry to the 2025 federal election," Dr Cameron said.

Dr Cameron and Professor McAllister's research also found less than one in five teal voters had previously voted for the coalition, with these people ideologically closer to Labor and the left of centre.
Share
3 min read
Published 5 December 2022 at 7:17am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Comedian vows to shred $17,000 if 'gay icon' David Beckham doesn't pull out of Qatar World Cup deal

World

10 things you probably don’t know about Qatar

World

How the story of one woman and a yoghurt highlighted Australia's dire cost of living crisis

Australia

Face mask summer? What Australia's new COVID wave means

COVID-19

Queensland is re-introducing COVID-19 rules amid a surge in cases. Will other states follow?

Australia

Why can't Australians who want a fifth COVID-19 jab get one?

COVID-19

Will COVID and La Niña ruin your Christmas? Here's what's in store for each state

Australia

These flags have been spotted all around the world and it's moving people to tears. Here's why

World