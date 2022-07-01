Warnings issued for NSW residents as Hawkesbury-Nepean river expected to reach major flood level

NSW Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said authorities are preparing for the "very real risk of riverine flooding occurring over the days ahead".





Heavy rain throughout the year has saturated the ground and contributed to dam and river channel levels being at capacity.



"We are all nervously awaiting to see what eventually awaits," she said on Saturday.





"In addition to flash flooding, there is a very real risk of riverine flooding occurring over the days ahead.





"And this could occur anywhere from Newcastle down to Jervis Bay. The river system of most concern at this point is the Hawkesbury-Nepean, which may reach major flood level overnight."



There is a risk of severe flooding around the Illawarra and Sydney as well as the Hawkesbury and Nepean regions from Sunday through to next week.





Ms Cooke said resources - including helicopters and the deployment of 147 SES workers over a 24/7 period - are in place.





But she urged residents most at risk to evacuate early.





"If in any doubt, please evacuate early. Don't necessarily wait for us to put out an order asking or suggesting that you leave.





"If you find yourself in a vulnerable situation, then you might want to think about evacuating that little bit earlier to somewhere where you feel safe; so that if there is an emergency that arises - particularly in the middle of the night - you are well out of harm's way in advance."



Three flood rescues have been performed - in Shoalhaven, Albion Park and the Southern Highlands - with emergency personnel responding to 240 calls for help.





The federal government approved ADF support at the request of NSW on Friday night, with 100 troops also available from Sunday onwards, federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said.





"I want to assure people that the federal government … is 100 per cent prepared for what might lie ahead," Mr Watt said from Brisbane on Saturday.





"One of the things that we've learned over the last couple of years is that when we don't have a federal government that takes responsibility and isn't proactive, bad things can happen."



More than 200 millimetres of rain recorded over 12 hours

More than 200 millimetres of rain fell south of Wollongong overnight, and there are warnings for six-hour totals of between 80 and 150 millimetres in Sydney and the Illawarra.





Mr Watt said he was hopeful the ADF resources wouldn't be needed, but they will be ready to assist.



"We're not exactly sure how this weather event will pan out, but it could be quite serious over the next couple of days," he said.





The weather system comes on the first weekend of school holidays in NSW.



Residents reeling from last flood event prepare for another

Chris Storm, owner of Cliftonville Lodge Resort in Lower Portland, said instead of welcoming visitors he was preparing for another possible flooding event.





"You do lose a lot of sleep and start thinking things that you probably shouldn’t," he told SBS News.





"Fingers crossed it's not going to be as bad as the last one, the weather front looks a bit different the way it's rolling in, so it depends where we get it."



Lower Portland resident and business owner, Chris Storm, is preparing for another major deluge of rain and rising river levels. Source: SBS News / Lucy Murray Mr Storm said his property and home were damaged in the floods during March earlier this year.





"I've just finished refurnishing the house, so I’m not keen on doing that again," he said.





"At least now they've put the warnings out and we can move our customer's boats and things to higher ground. That’s all you can do."



Safety urged for motorists amid warning on flash floods, landslides

Drivers across NSW are also being asked to take extreme caution.





"We know floodwater is extremely dangerous, especially for drivers. If the road is flooded, turn around and find another way," Transport for NSW's Roger Weeks says.





Routes in and out of Sydney are likely to have congestion and heavy traffic is expected at known pinch points, particularly around Sydney Airport.





Hazardous surf and swell conditions could also develop in coming days.



The Bureau of Meteorology said the system may develop into a low on Sunday or Monday, prolonging the persistent rain into next week.





The Bureau of Meteorology's Jane Golding said there would be a "deterioration" of weather on Saturday night, with a risk of flash flooding and landslides.





"The rainfall rates will increase," she said.





"We'll start to see the wind increase as well. We'll see the seas whipped up and we'll see the rivers respond to the rain that's falling."



Flooding is possible for the Hunter, Central Coast, the Greater Sydney region and the South Coast from Saturday, with flood watches in place for catchments between Newcastle and Batemans Bay, including Sydney and the Illawarra.





Areas at risk include Newcastle, the Central Coast, Lake Macquarie, the Upper Coxs, Colo, Macdonald, Woronora, Patterson, Williams and Lower Hunter rivers.



