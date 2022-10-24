Was Sacheen Littlefeather a 'pretendian'? The activist's sisters say she was not Native American

Sacheen Littlefeather gave a speech at the 1973 Academy Awards highlighting the misrepresentation and mistreatment of Native American people by the film industry.





But it has been claimed that she was a fraud.





In an opinion piece published in the San Francisco Chronicle , two women understood to be her sisters told writer Jacqueline Keeler their family was not Native American.





Rosalind Cruz and Trudy Orlandi said their sister, who famously declined the 1973 award on behalf of Marlon Brando and died earlier this month, had created a fraudulent identity.



It was not a secret that Littlefeather had been born Marie Louise Cruz but Ms Cruz and Ms Orlandi said the picture Littlefeather or 'Deb' as they called her, had painted of her childhood, was fiction.





They said they identified as Spanish on their father’s side and details about their father’s family having come from Mexico were backed up by the author’s research of their family tree, which found no connection to any Native American tribes.



In recent days, a person on Twitter understood to be Rosalind Cruz has been posting photos she says show Littlefeather's reality of childhood growing up in the US in the 1940s and 1950s.





More recent photos appear to show Littlefeather with her husband and sister Rosalind.



In the San Francisco Chronicle story Ms Cruz and Ms Orlandi said their sister appeared to have adopted some details of their father’s childhood growing up with an abusive, alcoholic father, as her own.





Ms Orlandi told the Chronicle: "My father’s father, George, he was the alcoholic. My dad never drank. My dad never smoked..."





They told Ms Keeler they had not spoken out previously as they thought the attention on Littlefeather would dissipate and their motive for coming forward now was to restore the truth about their parents.





The sisters suggested Littlefeather may have used the brand of thread and ribbon they used in sewing as children as inspiration for her name.



The San Francisco Chronicle article detailed Littlefeather’s early start in modelling, which included a Playboy-commissioned nude photoshoot riding a horse and described what it called Littlefeather’s “desperate attempts” to break into the entertainment industry.





The author of the expose also spoke to Native American activist and Shoshone woman LaNada Warjack, who said despite Littlefeather having suggested she’d been part of the Alcatraz Island occupation that began in 1969, she “never really knew her until the Oscar night”.



In 1969, more than 70 Native Americans and their supporters occupied Alcatraz Island in San Franscisco Bay for more than 18 months to lay claim to the land that had been, from 1934 to 1963, the site of the Alcatraz prison.





Sacheen Littlefeather died on 2 October. Neither Ms Orlandi or Ms Cruz were invited to her funeral, the article said.





Ms Orlandi said her sister had created a fantasy for herself, “Sacheen did not like herself. She didn’t like being Mexican. So, yes, it was better for her that way to play someone else.”



Littlefeather told the audience at the Academy Awards at the time of her famous speech that she was Apache and repeatedly identified this way throughout her life.





In more recent comments she had said she’d “paid the price of admission so that others could follow… I was the first to make a statement, a political statement. The first Native American Indian woman, the first woman of colour to ever make a statement at the Academy Awards, telling the truth about the way that it really is.”





It appears that Littlefeather’s identity had been called into question on at least one earlier occasion.





A website which states it is the “only authorised website for Sacheen Cruz Littlefeather,” and looks to not have been updated since her recent death, addresses similar claims.





“Contrary to misinformation which has been published on the internet, Sacheen Littlefeather is indeed of true Native America Indian descent.





“Sacheen was born Marie Cruz in Salinas, California… her father was from the White Mountain Apache and Yaqui tribes from Arizona.”





It said she was not a Mexican actress, that Cruz was her father's recognised tribe name and she took the name Sacheen Littlefeather after high school to reflect her natural heritage.





Professor Kim TallBear, Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Peoples, Technoscience, and Society at the University of Alberta, described 'pretendianism' or 'playing Indian' as the increasingly common practice of non-Indigenous (most often but not always white) people making especially public claims to Indigenous identity, sometimes for financial gain and career advancement.





"Race shifters across Canada and the US have become some of the most prominent spokespeople for Indigenous peoples’ histories and contemporary lives," she said.





Professor TallBear said such identity fraud had become a problem not only in Canada and US but also in Australia.



