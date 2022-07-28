Western Sydney Wanderers launch fixture list with promotional video in 12 languages

The Western Sydney Wanderers football club has released a video promoting its home fixtures for the upcoming 2022/23 season in 12 languages.





The video for the A-League Men's team celebrates the diverse cultures represented by players, employees and fans.





The languages spoken in the video include French, South Sudanese, Cantonese, Assyrian, Hindi, Greek, Burmese, Serbo-Croatian, Tagalog, Urdu, Turkish, and English.





The team said the multilingual content piece kicks off a "multicultural and inclusivity campaign" for the upcoming season which aims to speak "directly to the demographics of the Western Sydney region".





Western Sydney is one of the most diverse regions in Australia, with 38 per cent of the population speaking a language other than English at home, and up to 90 per cent in some suburbs.





Fans have voiced their appreciation for the video on social media.



Football has always provided a place to belong for anyone and everyone across the world.

Tatiyana Shaba produces game day social media for the Wanderers and comes from an Assyrian background.





She told SBS News that the club's support for its Assyrian fans is what makes the Wanderers "special".





"I think for Assyrians in diaspora the topic of identity and belonging comes up often," she said.





"Of course football has always provided a place to belong for anyone and everyone across the world.





"Having had Assyrian players play for WSW on both the men and women’s teams was something special to see but knowing that the club is always willing to acknowledge their Assyrian supporters as well is what makes the Wanderers so special to me."





Former Wanderers player Mario Shabow is of Assyrian background. He and his family moved from Iraq to Australia in 2004.





Sisters Leena and Sham Khamis are also of Assyrian background. Leena was at the Wanderers but now plays for Perth Glory, while Sham is still with the Wanderers.



'This video made me feel proud'

Reece Iredale, a long-time fan of the Wanderers, told SBS News that the club was built on diversity and community engagement.





"After the club as a whole lost its way over the last few seasons they have in fact remembered where it all started by building up through its community engagement and diversity," he said.





"As someone that’s grown up in Western Sydney and coming across different cultures on a daily basis, seeing this video made me feel proud to support such an inclusive football club. It gave me goosebumps.





"Hopefully it's a tool that reengages everyone to get back behind the club, that yes a large part is based on results but just as important is everyone coming together to celebrate the jersey and game we love."





"Great video showcasing the diversity of our team and community!" another fan wrote on Twitter.



Western Sydney Wanderers CEO Scott Hudson said he was excited for fans to "return back in numbers".





“We are very happy with the outcome of the draw this season with a range of Friday, Saturday afternoon and night and Sunday afternoon fixtures,” he said.



