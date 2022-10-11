What has Kanye West said and why is it problematic?

In recent days, Kanye West has made comments on social media that have been widely condemned as anti-Semitic and prompted Twitter and Instagram to act.





West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, was locked out of his Instagram account by Facebook parent Meta Platforms on Friday. He then moved to Twitter, posting on Saturday for the first time in two years.





Among the comments, the rapper and fashion designer posted a tweet saying he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people".





The post was removed by Twitter, and his account was also locked due to a violation of its policies, a spokesperson confirmed.





Julie Nathan, research director at the Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ) - the peak body representing the Australian Jewish community - described West's comments as anti-Semitic, saying they are "even more dangerous" when amplified on such a large social media platform.





West has over 31 million followers on Twitter and over 18 million on Instagram.



Kanye West (C), attends the Givenchy Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show during the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week in Paris on 2 October, 2022. Source: Getty / JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP

What did Kanye West say?

On Friday, West posted on Instagram suggesting musician Sean "Diddy" Combs was controlled by Jewish people. The post has now been removed.





The company said on Saturday temporary restrictions on posting, commenting and messaging were imposed on West's Instagram account.





In one of his first posts on Twitter since 2020 - where he was publicly welcomed back by Elon Musk, who has said he would buy Twitter and calls himself a "free speech absolutist" - West criticised Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg over his Instagram account being restricted.





He then tweeted: "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE." The tweet appeared to reference a United States military readiness code known as DEFCON.



In the tweet, he said he could not be anti-Semitic "because black people are actually Jew also".





"You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," it said.





That post was removed and his account was locked, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.





The comments and restrictions come after West stirred controversy by wearing a shirt emblazoned with the words "White Lives Matter" at Paris Fashion Week. The Anti-Defamation League in the US calls the slogan a hate symbol and a "white supremacist phrase that originated in early 2015 as a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement".



What is anti-Semitism?

Ms Nathan broadly described anti-Semitism as "hostility towards Jews" which has existed for over 2,000 years. The Holocaust is history's most extreme example.





She said anti-Semitism was "one of the oldest forms of hatred."





The ECAJ's latest 2021 report on anti-Semitism in Australia found a 35 per cent increase in such incidents.





Ms Nathan said incidents can range from threats of violence and verbal abuse on the streets to graffiti, posters and placards, along with other forms occurring online, such as on social media, extremist sites or in mainstream media.





A separate report by Tel Aviv University that was released earlier this year found incidents of anti-Semitism had risen sharply across the world over the past year and several countries marked a significant increase, including Australia.





Ms Nathan said anti-Semitism can also manifest on sporting fields, which is quite common in Europe. In Sydney, a recent Football Australia investigation found a Sydney United 58 supporter made a "fascist salute" during the Australia Cup final, which resulted in a lifetime ban.



Why are his comments problematic?

Ms Nathan said she viewed West's comment — "I'm going death con 3 on Jewish people" — as an apparent "threat of violence against Jews".





She said the now-deleted post also used anti-Semitic tropes, including when West said he could not be anti-Semitic "because black people are actually Jew also".





"In many ways, this is denying the Jewish people their right of who we are," she said.



Kanye West, also known as Ye, has had social media accounts restricted. Source: Getty / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images Ms Nathan said West's huge Twitter following makes his comments "much more dangerous".





"He has a massive audience. So when someone like him makes anti-Semitic comments - and threats almost - you have a potential 31 million people having read that," she said.





"If someone on the street said something like that, that's one thing. But when someone with a lot of influence and large outreach to people, that's where it becomes more dangerous."





She said incidents of anti-Semitism can often be denied or downplayed as an overreaction.





West has been open about living with bipolar disorder, which involves alternating periods of intense mania (high energy and activity) and severe depression (low energy and mood).





He has previously made erratic posts online. Earlier this year, he was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after he directed racial slurs towards comedian Trevor Noah.





Earlier this week, German sportswear giant Adidas said it was reconsidering its partnership with West after he reportedly became disgruntled with how the brand was marketing his products.





Last month, he and retail brand Gap also announced an end to a partnership.



