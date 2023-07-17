What we know so far about the 'emergency' that struck the Crimean bridge

KEY POINTS Vladimir Putin's pride project, the Crimean bridge, has been damaged again.

Ukrainian media reported blasts, and Russian officials called it an "emergency situation".

The parents of a girl were killed and their daughter was injured in a passenger car.

Two people were killed and their daughter was seriously injured after blasts on the Crimean bridge.





The 19-kilometre road and rail bridge is major supply artery for Russian troops fighting in Ukraine and has been a pride infrastructure project of President Vladimir Putin, who drove a Mercedes across the bridge in 2022 after it was repaired following an explosion .



What happened during the 'emergency' situation?

Images from the Reuters news agency from the scene showed no traffic crossing the bridge which links Russia to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.





Unverified imagery showed twisted metal barriers, debris and a damaged car on the bridge. Dashcam footage showed drivers braking sharply shortly after the incident. The extent of the damage was not immediately clear.





Russian officials called it an "emergency" situation. Russia's Grey Zone channel, a Telegram channel affiliated with the Wagner mercenary group, reported two strikes on the bridge at 03:04am and 03:20am (10:04am and 10:20am AEST).



Sergei Aksyonov, a Russia-installed governor, said the emergency occurred on the 145th pillar of the bridge. He did not provide any further details.





The RBC-Ukraine news agency reported that explosions were heard on the bridge.





"The girl was injured," Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region said in a message on the Telegram messaging app. "The hardest thing is that her parents died, dad and mum."





"No words can calm the pain of loss here," he said. The girl was being treated in intensive care.





Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Odesa military administration, posted a photo on his Telegram account of what seemed to show part of the bridge broken. It was not immediately clear whether that was related to any attack.



A spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command, Natalia Humeniuk, said the incident on the Crimean Bridge could be an act of provocation on Moscow's side.





"The creation of such provocations, which the occupying authorities of Crimea report immediately very loudly, is a typical way of solving problems by authorities of Crimea and the aggressor country," Humeniuk told the national broadcaster Rada.



Why is the Crimean bridge so significant?

The Crimean bridge, Europe's longest, was damaged by an explosion last October, in an attack that the Kremlin said had been orchestrated by Ukrainian security forces. Ukraine admitted only indirectly to the attack months later.





Putin's ally Arkady Rotenberg's company built the vast structure, which is Europe's longest bridge. Putin has long lauded the project, boasting at one point that Russian Tsars and Soviet leaders had dreamed of building it but never did.



The Crimean peninsula has been a major and cherished holiday destination for Russians, especially after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and travelling to the West became more difficult for many Russians.





George Barros, an analyst at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War, said on Twitter that if the bridge were seriously damaged it would significantly impact Russian supply lines.




