Will there be a public holiday if the Matildas win the World Cup? Here's when you'll find out

Key Points Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has flagged he'd like to see a public holiday if the Matildas win the World Cup.

Some state leaders aren't sure yet and say they'll wait to Wednesday.

Wednesday is both Australia's semifinal against England and when National Cabinet meets.

Former prime minister Bob Hawke famously declared that anyone who’d sack a worker for not turning up to work the day of an Australian victory at the America's Cup yacht race was a “bum”.





It seems today’s leaders are taking that to heart.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has flagged the possibility of workers enjoying a day off in recognition of the Matildas , should the beloved team win the Women's World Cup final on Sunday.



The Matildas will take on England on Wednesday. Source: AAP / Jono Searle Of course, there’s one or two hurdles in the way of that so far - the team has to advance past England in Wednesday's semifinal .





But that hasn’t stopped the prime minister and other leaders planning ahead.



Who will get a public holiday?

NSW residents have been promised they’ll get the day off if the Tillies win.





NSW Premier Chris Minns said “contingency plans” were underway.





“If the Matildas … win the World Cup final then yes, we’ll pursue a public holiday in NSW,” he said on Monday.





“Not just to celebrate the victory, but also to have a massive civic celebration and allow the Matildas to celebrate with the people of Sydney in what would be an amazing life-changing and unbelievable event in the state’s history.”





It would happen within a week of a victory, not the day after the final, Minns added.



What about the other states?

The leaders of Victoria and Queensland aren’t getting ahead of themselves.





They said they’d wait until Wednesday’s match to make a decision, and didn’t want to “jinx” the team.





Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is adopting a “let’s see how we go” approach.





“I love the idea of the public holiday but let's get them there in the first place. I don't want to jinx anything here," she said.



Victorian Sports and Major Events Minister Steve Dimopoulos said the decision was up to the premier.





“I do not want to be the sports minister who jinxes the Matildas,” Dimopoulos said.





“If the Premier decides out of National Cabinet, that’s his decision.”





South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said a public holiday was being considered but an announcement as yet was premature.





"We are turning our mind to it," he said.





"But there is complexity and cost here."





He said there's a possibility NSW could proceed with a public holiday and SA didn't.



When will we find out if we’re getting a public holiday?

Wednesday, most likely.





That’s when the state and territory leaders are gathering for a National Cabinet meeting .





Albanese said the public holiday would be on the agenda then.



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (centre, at lectern) will hold a National Cabinet meeting with state and territory leaders on Wednesday. Source: AAP / Darren England “The state and territory leaders should consider it. And I know that it's received a warm reception in those quarters,” he said.





“This is something much more than just a sporting event. This is an inspiration to young girls in particular, but also young boys.”



Who’s opposing a public holiday?

Small businesses are worried about the cost of a public holiday due to penalty rates.





Nationals leader David Littleproud also isn’t a fan, warning of a possible economic hit.





"I don't want to be captain killjoy on this, but look, I think business has a point here," he said.





"It's easy to call for a national holiday when someone else is paying for it."





Former Matildas' goalie Melissa Barbieri said funding women's football adequately was more important.



