Australia

Where house prices have, and haven't, doubled in 10 years

House prices have doubled in less than 10 years in these two capital cities, but reaching the milestone elsewhere in Australia has taken a lot longer.

A landscape view of houses.

Hobart house prices are increasing more quickly than elsewhere in Australia, according to a new report. Source: AAP / Dave Hunt

Key Points
  • A new analysis has found it took median house prices over 15 years to double in Australia.
  • It took longer for units to double in value, around 17.8 years.
  • A report has also predicted house prices in some cities will reach new record highs in the 2023-24 financial year.
Sydney and Hobart have witnessed a doubling of housing values in less than a decade, but it has taken significantly longer for the rest of the country to catch up.

Analysis has shown house values have taken less than seven years for some properties to double in value and over 17 for others.

And in the next year, house prices in some cities are predicted to hit record highs.

Here's how long it has taken property value to double across Australia and how much prices could change in the next financial year.
READ MORE

Will rates stay the same, go up or start falling? This is what the RBA and banks have said

How long does it take for houses to double in value?

It's often said seven to 10 years is needed for property values to double, but new PropTrack analysis shows it took the median house price 15.4 years through to May 2023.

It required even longer for units, around 17.8 years.

It's taken just 6.8 years for house prices to increase twofold in Tasmania's capital city and 7.8 years for units.

In Sydney, it was 9.6 years and 17.3 years.
Table showing how much house prices have increased in different places in Australia.
House prices have doubled fastest in Western Australia's outback north region. Source: SBS News
House values in some regional areas grew to twice their previous worth in less than 10 years, including regional Tasmania, Victoria and NSW.

Cameron Kusher, PropTrack director of economic research, said the findings showed few markets were observing doubling values even after the big upswing at the start of the pandemic.

"This highlights that as the cost of housing has increased, the percentage gains in prices have reduced," he said.

Mr Kusher said sluggish wage growth was keeping a lid on prices, especially when compared to earlier decades when women entered the workforce in large numbers and made dual incomes more common.

Mr Kusher added macroprudential policies aimed at ensuring the financial system's stability, such as serviceability buffers, have also tightened up access to finance in recent years and kept price growth contained.

"Rising interest rates and much higher prices, along with other economic and demographic factors, will weigh on the prospects of prices doubling in the future," he said.

Housing market set for 'record highs'

The figures come after property marketplace Domain's latest house price report predicted a "well-established and steady" recovery for the Australian housing market after a downturn in 2022.

According to the Forecast Report for the 2023-24 financial year, house prices in Sydney, Adelaide and Perth will reach new record highs.

If the forecast growth eventuates, the median house price in Sydney - the most expensive city in Australia - will fall between $1.62 million and $1.66 million.

The report predicted unit prices in Brisbane, Adelaide, and Hobart could also reach a new record high.
Table showing which areas housing prices have doubled the slowest.
Housing prices have doubled slowest in the Mandurah region in Western Australia. Source: SBS News
Adelaide and Perth house prices are predicted to rise slowly and may avoid a downturn altogether, instead seeing a period of modest or sideways growth.

In regional areas, the report predicts house and unit prices will increase "modestly" over the coming financial year, with house prices expected to outperform units.

Nicola Powell, Domain’s chief of research and economics, said population pressures would be a leading factor in driving housing demand and higher property prices.

“Australia has seen an exponential increase in temporary and permanent migration since the international border reopened in late 2021 to alleviate skills shortages," she said.

"This puts us in a position where in the next financial year alone, nearly 130,000 extra dwellings will be needed, with the Eastern Seaboard receiving the largest share of migrants."
READ MORE

The housing squeeze is forcing more people to move to regional Australia. Here's where they're going

The population pressures are occurring alongside headwinds in the construction industry, including skills shortages, supply chain disruptions, and soaring costs.

Rapidly rising interest rates
and the serviceability buffers placed on top have seen maximum borrowing capacities shrink, which could dash some hopes for a property purchase, Domain's Forecast Report said.

The next Reserve Bank board meeting and official cash rate announcement will be on 4 July.
Share
4 min read
Published 30 June 2023 12:47pm
Source: AAP, SBS

Recommended for you

A soldier holding a trombone on the ground as others with musical instruments stand and play.

'Difficult': Prince William responds after soldiers faint at Trooping the Colour rehearsal

World

A graphic of a map of Australia covered in money.

Could a Universal Basic Income be the answer to cost of living woes?

Australia

Titanic tourist vessel missing

'Catastrophic implosion': All five people onboard missing Titanic sub confirmed dead

World

A split image. On the left is a picture of a submursible. On the right is a picture of the submersible next to a shipwreck.

Titanic sub: Rescue enters critical phase as window of predicted oxygen supply closes

World

James Cameron standing outside with a bag on his back.

James Cameron wishes he'd sounded alarm over Titanic-bound sub

World

Clothing on hangers in a store

Sick of your old clothes? Here's what not to do

Life

Emergency crew members stand near an overturned bus on the side of a road.

Driver charged after 10 people killed in Hunter Valley bus crash. Here's what we know

Australia

A split image of a knock-off PlayStation controller and a submarine

The missing Titanic sub is steered by a $40 household item. But that's not the problem

World