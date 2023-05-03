World

Why this popular island paradise has closed its beaches until next year

Swimming is banned along Nouméa's coastline until 31 December 2023.

A pier over a tropical island harbour

Nouméa is a popular destination for Australian tourists. Source: Getty / Southern Lightscapes-Australia

Key Points
  • Visitors to Nouméa won't be allowed to swim in the coastal city's waters until next year.
  • The ban has angered some locals, tour operators and holidaymakers.
  • It was introduced after a series of shark attacks earlier this year, one of which was fatal.
It's a tropical tourist hotspot, renowned for its crystal blue waters.

But visitors to Nouméa who plan to take a dip in the ocean any time soon are out of luck.

The beaches in New Caledonia's capital have been closed to swimming and water sports since March, and will remain so until next year.

Why has swimming been banned in Nouméa?

Nouméa City Council made the decision to close its beaches in response to a series of shark attacks earlier this year — the most recent of which was the fatal mauling of Australian man Chris Davis in February.

The 59-year-old was attacked near a pontoon around 150 metres from Château Royal beach, just weeks after another swimmer was seriously injured by a shark in a similar spot.

While the ban on swimming along Nouméa's entire 300m coastal zone was initially put in place "until further notice", authorities announced late last month that it would last until 31 December.
READ MORE

What are your chances of encountering a shark, and what should you do if you see one?

The islets of Amédée, Goéland, Signal, and Larégnère, which are located off the coast of Nouméa, aren't affected by the ban.

The ban has angered some locals, tour operators and holidaymakers, many of whom believe the measure is disproportionate.

New Caledonia ranks 13th in the world for the total number of shark attacks, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History. Australia is second on the list, behind the United States.

Following the 2019 attack of a young boy, Nouméa's council removed tiger and bull sharks from its protected species list. The move was part of a wide-ranging scheme aimed at reducing shark attacks.

Tiger and bull sharks, combined, are responsible for the majority of attacks on humans.
Two bull sharks in the ocean surrounded by other fish
Bull sharks have been known to attack humans. Source: Getty / Brent Durand

What is the Australian government's advice?

Australian tourists should be aware that mitigation measures like shark nets "are not currently in use" in New Caledonia, government service Smarttraveller warned.

Beach evacuation procedures in the French Pacific territory may also be less developed than those back home, it added.

Where swimming bans aren’t in place, Smarttraveller advised Australians to "be alert to warning signs and follow the advice of local authorities at all times".

"A red flag with a shark logo means beaches have been closed due to a shark sighting or shark-related incident," it said.
2 min read
Published 3 May 2023 6:09pm
Updated 33m ago 6:16pm
By Amy Hall
Source: SBS News

