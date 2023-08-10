K'gari island is again in the spotlight after two more dingo attacks

Key Points Collared dingoes attacked a group of adults on K'gari island, prompting concerns over rising incidents.

A woman is recovering after being bitten on the thigh after collared dingoes stalked a group of adults before two separate attacks on Queensland's K'gari island.





The two collared dingoes were involved in the separate attacks on Thursday, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service said.





The dangerous canines approached and circled seven adults at Eli Creek just before midday.



One dingo attacked, lunging at a woman and "mouthing" her on the thigh before a member of the group threw a stick to scare the animals off.





Within minutes, the animal stalked a second woman at Eli Creek, on the island's eastern side, approaching her from behind.





The victim fell as she turned and was bitten on the thigh. Rangers rushed to her aid before the woman declined further treatment.





Collars are worn by dingoes exhibiting high-risk behaviour and fitted with a device to track movement and behaviour.



Dingo attacks have risen in K'gari

The attacks are under investigation and are the latest in a string of dangerous encounters on K'gari, formerly known as Fraser Island.





Last month, a dingo that attacked a female jogger was euthanised after chasing the woman into the water at Orchid Beach on the tourist hotspot.





The dingo had been responsible for other recent threatening and biting incidents, including one involving a six-year-old girl.





In another attack on 1 July, an eight-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being bitten and scratched when two dingoes approached his family on a beach at Happy Valley.



In June, another dingo was euthanised after a string of "high risk" incidents involving the animal in previous months, including biting a seven-year-old boy on June 1 and a 42-year-old woman on June 4.





Euthanising an animal was considered an option of last resort, with the decision made by rangers in consultation with traditional owners, the Butchulla people.



Local rangers attribute attacks to tourist behaviour

Despite the growing number of attacks, rangers have previously rejected calls to cull the dingo population on the tourist destination, blaming visitor behaviour for a spike in attacks.



Rangers attribute the rise in attacks to increasing numbers of people defying restrictions to feed and interact with the animals, with 100 to 200 animals estimated to populate the island.



