World Cup ambassador describes gay people as having 'damage in the mind'

With Qatar's 2022 FIFA World Cup starting in less than two weeks, one of the tournament's ambassadors has made controversial comments about gay people.

Man wears red and white kaffiyeh on the head and white thawb.

Khalid Salman is a former Qatari national team player and a 2022 FIFA World Cup Ambassador. Credit: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Highlights
  • 2022 FIFA World Cup Ambassador Khalid Salman has described gay people as having mental health issues.
  • He made the comments during an interview for a documentary investigating Qatar's track record with LGBTIQ+ people.
  • A World Cup spokesperson reportedly stopped the interview after Mr Salman made the comments.
2022 FIFA World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman has described gay people as having
mental health issues and being forbidden in Islam.


Mr Salman made the comments to a documentary for the German public broadcast television station, ZDF, investigating Qatar's track record with LGBTIQ+ people.

In a
clip posted to Twitter on Tuesday
, he told interviewer Jochen Breyer that being gay was "haram", an Arabic term meaning forbidden or unlawful, and referred to homosexuality as "damage in the mind".

"The most important thing is that everyone will accept that you come here. But they will have to accept our rules,” the former Qatari national team player said.

"It is haram. I'm not a strict Muslim. But why is it haram? It's damage in the mind."
READ MORE

Qatar's first openly gay man has a message for football fans ahead of the FIFA World Cup

A World Cup spokesperson reportedly stopped the interview after Mr Salman made the comments.

Qatar's human rights record
has been put in the spotlight ahead of the tournament, with LGBTIQ+ rights and the treatment of workers attracting scrutiny.

Homosexual activity is a criminal offence in Qatar and can be punishable with a jail sentence.

According to LGBTIQ+ rights advocacy organisation Human Dignity Trust, Qatar also operates an interpretation of Sharia law "in which it is technically possible for men who engage in same-sex intimacy to be sentenced to death".

Nas Mohamed, a Qatari man living in the United States, came out as gay earlier this year after being motivated by the World Cup and the lack of conversation about LGBTIQ+ rights.
He advised any LGBTIQ+ people attending the tournament to "be careful".

"If you're going there as a fan, and you want to support or show that you care about the cause, I don't think public displays of rainbow flags or rallies would be productive," he said.

“Big and unapologetic visibility is the responsibility of the teams, players and FIFA.”

Earlier this year, a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report included distressing accounts from six LGBTIQ+ community members, who allege they were arrested, bashed, and kept in solitary confinement due to their sexuality or expressed gender.
READ MORE

Human rights champion Craig Foster on why he's still taking part in the Qatar World Cup

HRW said it had documented six cases of "severe and repeated beatings" and five cases of "sexual harassment" in police custody since 2019, with some incidents said to have occurred as recently as September this year.

The organising committee for the tournament has said LGBTIQ+ fans won't face any discrimination during the tournament.

The issue of worker rights has also attracted attention, with thousands of migrants being drafted in to complete the required work and development in time for the tournament.
READ MORE

The Socceroos have protested against Qatar's human rights record. Why is there so much concern?

According to human rights groups, many migrant workers have died on the job.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy of the tournament acknowledges deaths have occurred but says Qatar has made significant reforms to protect workers' rights, including abolishing the controversial Kafala system.

The system, which was criticised by human rights organisations in the past, tied workers to their employer, who was responsible for the worker’s visa and legal status.

SBS News has contacted Qatar's World Cup Committee for comment.

LGBTIQ+ Australians seeking support with mental health can contact QLife on 1800 184 527 or visit
qlife.org.au
.
ReachOut.com
also has a list of support services.
Published 8 November 2022 at 5:12pm
By Rayane Tamer, Jessica Bahr
Source: SBS News
