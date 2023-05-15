World

'Worst nightmare': At least six dead and many missing in New Zealand hostel fire

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are bracing for dozens of fatalities after a "worst nightmare" fire at a 92-room hostel in New Zealand.

hostel fire

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said "a number of people" were unaccounted for but is yet to confirm any deaths. Source: Supplied / Wellington City Council

Key Points
  • At least six people have reportedly died after a fire in at the Loafers Lodge hostel in Wellington.
  • 52 people were taken out of the building after being notified of the blaze at 12.25am.
  • Fire and Emergency New Zealand are bracing for more fatalities.
Multiple people have died after a "worst nightmare" fire ripped through a 92-room hostel in Wellington, New Zealand, overnight.

The Loafers Lodge hostel in Newtown, in Wellington's south, caught alight overnight, prompting an evacuation.

On Tuesday morning, prime minister Chris Hipkins told New Zealand's AM show at least six people had died.

"I have had varying reports, I understand six confirmed previously and it looks like there are likely to be more," he said.

Officials are bracing for dozens of fatalities.
A building with fire damage sectioned off by orange cones and police tape
Multiple people are believed to be dead after a fire at a 92-room hostel in Wellington, New Zealand. Source: AAP / Ben McKay
"This is a tragic event for all involved. My heartfelt condolences go to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives," Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) district manager Nick Pyatt said on Tuesday.

"It doesn't get worse than this.

"This is a once-in-a-decade fire for Wellington. It's the worst nightmare for us."

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau said she had burst into tears when she heard about the fatalities.

"I feel pretty devastated," she said.

"I found out about the fatalities early this morning ... I burst into tears.
"I think this is truly a tragic situation for our community and as has already been mentioned, my heart goes out to all of the families impacted by this."

Some 52 people were taken out of the building after being notified of the blaze at 12.25am.

More than 10 fire vehicles responded to the emergency across the morning and the fire was put out after 6am.

There were no vacancies in the accommodation complex, except for a number of rooms being treated for bedbugs, Radio NZ reported.
