World

Breaking

'Worst nightmare': Dozens feared dead in New Zealand hostel fire

Multiple people are believed to be dead after a "worst nightmare" fire at a 92-room hostel in New Zealand.

hostel fire

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said "a number of people" were unaccounted for but is yet to confirm any deaths. Source: Supplied / Wellington City Council

Multiple people are believed to be dead after a "worst nightmare" fire ripped through a 92-room hostel in Wellington, New Zealand, overnight.

The Loafers Lodge hostel in Newtown, in Wellington's south, caught alight overnight, prompting an evacuation.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said "a number of people" were unaccounted for but is yet to confirm any deaths.

Privately, officials are bracing for dozens of fatalities.

"This is a tragic event for all involved. My heartfelt condolences go to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives," FENZ district manager Nick Pyatt said on Tuesday.

"It doesn't get worse than this.

"This is a once-in-a-decade fire for Wellington. It's the worst nightmare for us."

Some 52 people were taken out of the building after being notified of the blaze at 12.25am.

More than 10 fire vehicles responded to the emergency across the morning and the fire was put out after 6am.

"It's a really concerning development and obviously our thoughts will be with all the firefighters involved and all the victims of the terrible tragedy that's unfolding," NZ Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told local television.

There were no vacancies in the accommodation complex, except for a number of rooms being treated for bedbugs, Radio NZ reported.
Share
2 min read
Published 16 May 2023 7:10am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

An illustration featuring piles of coins and a search bar reading 'check your balance'

How much super do you have compared to other people your age?

Australia

Children holding large presents walking up the front lawn of a house towards a letterbox with balloons on it and a girl with her mum waiting for the guests.

How much would you spend on a present for your child's classmate's birthday?

Life

A woman with an excited facial expression using her mobile phone.

'Awkward': Why you might want to check your Facebook friend requests

World

A woman sitting on a couch with a dog and a bright green bird.

Joey's search for fee-free ATMs sometimes means the difference between skipping a meal or not

Australia

Tuberculosis

'A ticking bomb': This illness is now killing more people than COVID-19 or AIDS

World

A graphic showing a person wearing a hat and backpack, and an immigration stamp.

Australian visa changes for 2023-24

Immigration

A composite image of a domestic cat and a view of Double Bay harbour

The purr-fect job: This Sydney family is hiring a full-time nanny for their cat

Australia

A woman taking a selfie with a man and two children.

CALD: Why some say this label is failing Australians

Culture