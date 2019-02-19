Australia-UK wine deal passes parliament

Wine lovers in the United Kingdom will still have access to Australian wine exports after a trade deal passed parliament ahead of Brexit.

The UK's looming departure from the European Union on March 29 won't put a cork in wine trade with Australia, provided the British parliament can also pass the legislation.

Australian winemakers will be able to export products using the same labels, certifications and manufacturing processes to both the UK and the EU after Brexit, under the legislation which cleared the lower house on Tuesday.