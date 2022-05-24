Domestic Violence

Where do the Coalition and Labor stand on addressing women's safety?

Where do the Coalition and Labor stand on addressing women's safety?

Politics

Landmark paid domestic violence leave decision hailed as 'complete game changer'

Landmark paid domestic violence leave decision hailed as 'complete game changer'

Australia

01:56

Millions of Australians entitled to 10 days paid domestic violence leave

Australia

'Major step forward': Advocates welcome progress towards criminalising coercive control in Queensland

'Major step forward': Advocates welcome progress towards criminalising coercive control in Queensland

Australia

Hairdressers are being trained to spot family violence. These are the signs they look for

Hairdressers are being trained to spot family violence. These are the signs they look for

Life

07:38

Training hairdressers to recognise domestic violence

Life

Thousands of women face homelessness every night. A new campaign hopes to tackle the issue

Thousands of women face homelessness every night. A new campaign hopes to tackle the issue

Australia

Hannah Clarke told loved ones she feared her estranged husband would kill her, inquest hears

Hannah Clarke told loved ones she feared her estranged husband would kill her, inquest hears

Australia

04:50

Advocates call for next government to provide housing for women

Hannah Clarke's estranged husband considered abducting a previous partner, inquest told

Hannah Clarke's estranged husband considered abducting a previous partner, inquest told

Australia

Hannah Clarke gave details of estranged husband's attack despite serious injury, inquest hears

Hannah Clarke gave details of estranged husband's attack despite serious injury, inquest hears

Australia

Inquest hears of Hannah Clarke's 'amazing strength', pleas to save her children before their deaths

Inquest hears of Hannah Clarke's 'amazing strength', pleas to save her children before their deaths

Australia

Advertisement
1234