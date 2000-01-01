SBS
Family
I took a DNA test to prove I was European. I found out I was Aboriginal.
Life
Mia's uncle bled to death. She wants to set the record straight about why
World
03:47
My son was addicted to heroin
Life
01:47
Alcohol became my identity
Life
My in-laws were supposed to move in for six weeks. It’s now been five years.
Life
Dealing with the in-laws: 'It took a long time for them to want to engage with us'
Relationships
02:23
Living with the in-laws
02:30
"He married his mother"
When I questioned my identity I found an ally I wasn't expecting
Life
How a cancer diagnosis helped me find my biological dad
Life
‘I’m more likely to die in a car accident’: Are extreme sports really that risky?
Life
02:16
I watched my mate die
1
2
3
4