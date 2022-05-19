Federal Election 2022

Australia's unemployment rate remains at 3.9 per cent, lowest in nearly 50 years

Major parties refuse to permanently resettle hundreds of refugees and asylum seekers ahead of election

Immigration

00:18

PM accidentally tackles child during soccer media event

Australia

LIVE: Scott Morrison says Anthony Albanese being 'precious' over Liberal ad with pun on his Italian surname

Politics

10:18

Tasmania's electorates entice election-watchers

Politics

Anthony Albanese criticises Liberal election ads for making 'fun' of his name

Australia

Liberal v Labor: Where the major parties stand on migration

Australia

02:19

PM rejects calls from retired judges for national anti-corruption commission

01:41

Fears thousands will be unable to vote amid polling place staff shortages

02:57

Election polls too close to call as leaders enter final campaign days

Pacific foreign aid has become a key election issue. What are the major parties promising?

Politics

04:50

Campaign day dominated by the latest wage figures

Politics

