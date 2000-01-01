FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar's first openly gay man has a message for football fans ahead of the FIFA World Cup

World

Thousands of migrant workers evicted in Doha ahead of World Cup

World

03:50

Socceroos speak out against Qatar's human rights record

Sport

01:02

Socceroos criticise Qatar's human rights record ahead of World Cup

World

The Socceroos have protested against Qatar's human rights record. Why is there so much concern?

World

The World Cup has put a spotlight on Qatar's LGBTIQ+ rights record. Now, police face fresh abuse claims

World

05:07

Street Child World Cup celebrates homeless and refugee children

Sport

'Football is universal': Ukraine joins Spain and Portugal’s 2030 World Cup bid

World

Denmark to wear 'toned down' World Cup kit in protest against Qatar's human rights record

Sport

00:45

Banana thrown at Brazil football star in Paris match as racial abuse intensifies

World

All-star team announced for SBS broadcast of FIFA World Cup 2022

Australia

Qatar conscripts hundreds of civilians for World Cup security

World

Advertisement
1234