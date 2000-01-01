SBS
FIFA World Cup 2022
Qatar's first openly gay man has a message for football fans ahead of the FIFA World Cup
World
Thousands of migrant workers evicted in Doha ahead of World Cup
World
03:50
Socceroos speak out against Qatar's human rights record
Sport
01:02
Socceroos criticise Qatar's human rights record ahead of World Cup
World
The Socceroos have protested against Qatar's human rights record. Why is there so much concern?
World
The World Cup has put a spotlight on Qatar's LGBTIQ+ rights record. Now, police face fresh abuse claims
World
05:07
Street Child World Cup celebrates homeless and refugee children
Sport
'Football is universal': Ukraine joins Spain and Portugal’s 2030 World Cup bid
World
Denmark to wear 'toned down' World Cup kit in protest against Qatar's human rights record
Sport
00:45
Banana thrown at Brazil football star in Paris match as racial abuse intensifies
World
All-star team announced for SBS broadcast of FIFA World Cup 2022
Australia
Qatar conscripts hundreds of civilians for World Cup security
World
