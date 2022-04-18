Henry Zwartz
'Democracies are particularly vulnerable': Tackling disinformation during the federal election
Australia
Vad* flew to Ukraine from Australia to join the fight against Russia. But his actions could land him in jail
World
04:34
Australians at home and abroad join forces to help war-affected Ukrainians
Australia
05:34
SBS Investigation uncovers allegations of abuse within Australia's Coptic Orthodox Church
Investigations
Hanna told her church she was abused. Years later, her abuser was still working with children
Investigations
03:34
Labor urges Federal Government to declare right-wing extremist groups as terrorists
Politics
