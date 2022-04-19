Krishani Dhanji
03:21
Health, border security focus kicks off week two of campaign trail
Politics
04:29
PM's campaign paused as security detail involved in crash
Politics
03:58
Labor leader holds first campaign rally, promising millions to bolster emergency medical care
Politics
03:57
PM promises voters jobs without migration, Labor promises restored teleheath for regions
Politics
03:08
Day one of the federal election campaign tests both Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese
Politics
04:40
Scott Morrison backs campaign to ban transgender women from competing in women’s sports
Politics
03:25
The Prime Minister calls the next election for May 21, 2022
Australia
03:15
Political leaders target marginal seats as the federal election looms
Australia
Advertisement