Surviving Terror In Norway

Discover your world of SBS
Login or create an account today.
Stream free online, anytime
Follow SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.
More from SBS:
Get in Touch:
Help Centre
About SBS
SBS Newsletters
Follow us:
Just In
Top Stories
Australia
World
Election 2022
COVID-19
Politics
Immigration
Indigenous
Environment
Life
In 2011 Ina Libak was shot multiple times on Norway's Utøya Island by a terrorist because of her political beliefs.
Kyiv mayor warns that city is still a target for Russia
Without water and electricity life remains grim in Kharkiv
Election 2022: Week 3 moments
Ex-Gazprombank executive defects to Ukraine
Mothers from Glass of Milk Program protest
Anthony Albanese says he's 'feeling good' in his first live interview after COVID-19 iso
Explosions rock Kyiv during UN chief's visit to Ukraine
Ukraine Commander pleas for evacuation of Azovstal
Beijing says Australia's concerns about China-Solomons deal are for 'political self-interests'
17-storey landfill fire threatens slum dwelling residents and India