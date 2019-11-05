Impeachment transcript shows Ukraine envoy felt 'threatened' by Donald Trump

As Democrats unveil a new, public phase of the probe, they released the full transcript of the deposition of former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who testified last month that she was ousted over "false claims" spread by questionable actors allied to Mr Trump.

The Democratic-led impeachment probe is examining how Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden, including by withholding nearly $580 million in military aid that had been approved by Congress for the country.

Reuters

Ms Yovanovitch, according to the deposition released, was alarmed by the deepening involvement of Mr Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in Ukrainian affairs, and in particular his efforts to get Kiev to investigate Mr Biden.

She said she was "shocked" when she read the publicised memorandum of Mr Trump's July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Mr Trump said the ambassador was "going to go through some things."

"I was very concerned. I still am," Ms Yovanovitch said about the President's remarks.

"Did you feel threatened?" an investigator asks Ms Yovanovitch.

"Yes," she replies in the transcript.

The release is the first in what House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff said would be multiple releases from depositions already conducted.

AAP

Mr Schiff also released the testimony of Michael McKinley, a former senior advisor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Mr McKinley said he resigned this year after concluding that the department was not defending its top diplomats from White House pressure.

Ms Yovanovitch's and Mr McKinley's testimony "demonstrates the contamination of US foreign policy by an irregular back channel that sought to advance the President's personal and political interests, and the serious concerns that this activity elicited across our government," Mr Schiff and chairs of two other panels leading the investigation said in a statement.

Mr Schiff said the testimony of two witnesses who exchanged text messages expressing concern about the prospective quid pro quo of political investigations for military aid, then-special representative on Ukraine Kurt Volker and US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, will also be released.