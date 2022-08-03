Watch
I paid $25,000 to fly two stray cats home
Published 1 August 2022, 11:00 am
John was living in Malaysia when a cat came wandering into his office and never left. When he moved back to Australia, he decided to spend $25,000 to fly the two cats he had adopted with him. He said it would have been unfair to abandon them in Malaysia. John shared his story on the Insight episode, Pet Prices. This week, Insight asks if pet’s are too pricey or priceless. Watch on Tuesday, August 2 from 8.30pm on SBS On Demand.
