Labor Treasury spokesperson Jim Chalmers (left) and Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Live
Australia

Election live: Anthony Albanese to ‘take things easy’ after COVID-19 isolation as Coalition and Labor spar over cost of living

Published 28 April 2022
12:58pman hour ago
Anthony Albanese to return to election campaign tomorrow after COVID-19 isolation
Federal Opposition leader Anthony Albanese is set to return to the campaign trail on Friday after being forced to isolate with COVID-19.

Mr Albanese tested positive for the virus last Thursday, forcing him off the election trail for a week while he campaigned from the confines of his Sydney home.

He will officially launch the Labor Party's campaign in Perth on Sunday and says he is looking forward to coming out of isolation, but has been advised to cut down on his work hours.
"My doctor tells me I have to take things easy, particularly in the first few days to not do the 16- and 20-hour days that I was doing," he told WSFM Sydney radio.

"But it will be good to be out and about," he said.

- AAP
11:45am2 hours ago
Jim Chalmers calls Scott Morrison a 'pathological liar'
Opposition Treasury spokesperson Jim Chalmers has responded to earlier comments from the prime minister, saying: "Scott Morrison has an excuse for everything and a plan for nothing."

"When things are going well in the economy, Scott Morrison takes all of the credit but when times are tough for Australians, he takes none of the responsibility and we have seen that again today," he told reporters at a press conference in Carlton, Sydney, on Thursday morning.

Dr Chalmers was responding to Mr Morrison who said earlier that Australians understood the recently reported inflation was a result of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and COVID-19 pandemic.
"[Scott Morrison] wants to talk about international comparisons and international developments, nothing that has happened around the world in the last few months excuses or explains almost a decade now of Coalition attacks on wages and job security.

"If you want to talk about international comparisons, the most important comparison is real wages. Australian workers are going backwards in real wage times faster than their counterparts in the United States.
Labor Treasury spokesperson Jim Chalmers speaks to the media at Parliament House in Canberra on 27 April, 2022. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE
Dr Chalmers said the financial strife for Australians will continue if this government is re-elected.

"The big risk of re-electing Scott Morrison is another three years of attacks on real wages, which makes it harder and harder to keep up with the skyrocketing costs of living and to pay increasing costs on your mortgage.

"This Morrison government has taxed more, or more, and spent more than previous Labor government but delivered much less," he said.

Speaking about the expected rise in interest rates, Dr Chalmers said they will hurt Australians.
"It wasn't that long ago that Scott Morrison was running around, lying to the Australian people and saying, 'If you elect a Labor government, your interest rates will go up.'

"And that's blown up in his face. And what we're seeing with the interest rate rise, which most analysts and commentators expect will either happen next Tuesday or the month after, and then subsequent to that as well, is that someone with an average-sized loan of $595,000 will be $124 worse off a month," he said.

"The prime minister is a pathological liar when it comes to these issues. He was saying not that long ago there wouldn't be increased taxes under a Liberal-National government.

"There are increases in the budget they handed down last month. You can't believe a word that he says," Dr Chalmers said.
Referring to Labor's Economic Plan and Budget Strategy, released on Wednesday, Dr Chalmers said his party will prioritise childcare policy.

"The responsible commitment we have made in this election cost a fraction of what this government has wasted and rotted.

"The most expensive we are taking on this budget is the policy on childcare and the total cost of that is less than what this government has admitted they are wasting on submarines that will never be built. We need a bit of perspective here," Dr Chalmers said.

- Akash Arora
10:51am3 hours ago
'No plan for the future': Kristina Keneally blames Morrison government after inflation soars
Labor senator Kristina Keneally has accused Prime Minister Scott Morrison of lacking a plan for the country's future, after new data revealed inflation had soared to a 20-year high.

"People are struggling to make ends meet and what we see from Mr Morrison and his government is no plan for the future," Senator Keneally told Sky News on Thursday morning.

"They've got a plan to get them to the other side of the election, but they don't have the plan to grow the economy sustainably," she said.
Senator Keneally's comments come a day after the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the
annual rate of inflation has soared to its highest level since 2001, fuelled by record petrol prices and increased dwelling construction costs
.

"Now that families across Australia are facing skyrocketing cost of living, falling wages and now a very real prospect of an interest rate rise, we need to have a better plan for the future.

"Where is Mr Morrison's plan? Where is his vision for the future? What we heard from him this morning ... lots of excuses, blaming other people, but no plan, no hope, no promise of a better future under Scott Morrison," she said.

- Akash Arora
9:57am4 hours ago
Prime minister says Labor blaming his government for inflation is 'absurd'
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has addressed the media in Cairns, Queensland, where he has announced a $24 million plan to upgrade the Cairns Marine Precinct.

He blamed the Russia-Ukraine war and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for the rising cost of living.

"We know where these pressures are coming from. We know the pressures of rising costs of living, of interest rates.

"[They] are coming from not just the war in Ukraine, which has caused an energy price rise the likes of which we have not seen for many decades, [but] that is [also] coming from the pandemic," he said.

The annual rate of inflation has soared to its highest level since 2001, fuelled by record petrol prices and increased dwelling construction costs, according to fresh data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) surged by 5.1 per cent over the past year — up from 3.5 per cent — and rose 2.1 per cent for the March quarter.

The prime minister also blamed the Labor Party, saying the Opposition was trying to pin cost of living issues solely on his government.

"I think Australians understand ... they're not ignorant of the issues that are happening around the world.

"They're not going to be fooled by the Labor Party trying to pretend that what is happening in Australia is happening in Australia alone.

"I remember the Labor Party tried to do that in the middle of the [COVID-19] pandemic, where they tried to blame the recession on the government. It was an absurd proposition," Mr Morrison said.

The prime minister said Australians now need to make the right choice.

"And the choice they have to make is between a government that has a strong economic plan, a prime minister that's done eight budgets, both as a member of the Expenditure Review Committee, as a treasurer and as a prime minister, and Mr Albanese, who's never done one."

- Akash Arora
8:43am5 hours ago
Adam Bandt reveals Greens' coal levy plan as Coalition division on net zero continues
Greens leader Adam Bandt says his party will push for a new levy on coal exports if the party holds the balance of power in the federal government after the 21 May election.

The levy will fund climate disaster recovery and improve the budget bottom line by $51.9 billion, while aiming to create 805,000 jobs.

Mr Bandt will launch the policy titled "Powering Past Coal and Gas" on Thursday in Sydney.

Mr Bandt aims to establish his party’s ambition to reach net zero emissions by 2035 and produce negative emissions to lower pollution by more than 100 million tonnes a year by 2050.

The Greens’ policy announcement comes after days of infighting within the Coalition over its climate change goals.

Nationals Senator Matt Canavan said on Tuesday the government's plans for net zero emissions by 2050 were "dead".
On Wednesday, Nationals MP Michelle Landry, standing alongside Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Rockhampton, Queensland, told Mr Canavan to "pull your head in".

Mr Bandt’s plan takes aim at the major parties and calls for immediate action rather than continued debate on Australia's net zero emissions by 2050 pledge.

"Net zero by 2050 is an empty slogan for 'someone else's problem' ... we don't have another three years to waste," Mr Bandt said.

"Labor’s climate policy position is the worst it has been in a decade and not by accident ... and creating a climate-focused parliament with Greens in the balance of power is closer than you think.”

The Greens’ plan includes a $1 levy per tonne of thermal coal and $3 for coking coal, with that rate to rise each year.

- Akash Arora with AAP
8:28am5 hours ago
Welcome to today's SBS News federal election live blog
Good morning.

It's the 18th day of the federal election campaign and we're here to keep you posted about all the noteworthy moments of the day.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke to Sky News this morning and was asked, if he comes back in power, how he would deal with Emmanuel Macron, who has just been re-elected as the French president and who publicly called Mr Morrison a liar.

“From time to time there are always disagreements,” Mr Morrison said, referring to the failed $90 billion submarine deal between the two countries.

“We cancelled the … contract for a submarine that I knew wasn’t going to do the job.

“There’s no easy way to break that news and for people to note be upset,” Mr Morrison said.

He will be announcing a $24 million plan to upgrade the Cairns Marine Precinct today.

Meanwhile, Greens leader Adam Bandt says his party will push for a new levy on coal exports if the Greens hold the balance of power after the 21 May election.

The levy will fund climate disaster recovery and improve the budget bottom line by $51.9 billion, while aiming to create 805,000 jobs.

Mr Bandt will launch the policy titled Powering Past Coal and Gas on Thursday in Sydney.

- Akash Arora
