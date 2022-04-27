Anthony Albanese to return to election campaign tomorrow after COVID-19 isolation
Federal Opposition leader Anthony Albanese is set to return to the campaign trail on Friday after being forced to isolate with COVID-19.
Mr Albanese tested positive for the virus last Thursday, forcing him off the election trail for a week while he campaigned from the confines of his Sydney home.
He will officially launch the Labor Party's campaign in Perth on Sunday and says he is looking forward to coming out of isolation, but has been advised to cut down on his work hours.
"But it will be good to be out and about," he said.
- AAP
"My doctor tells me I have to take things easy, particularly in the first few days to not do the 16- and 20-hour days that I was doing," he told WSFM Sydney radio.
