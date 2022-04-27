Opposition Treasury spokesperson Jim Chalmers has responded to earlier comments from the prime minister, saying: "Scott Morrison has an excuse for everything and a plan for nothing."

"When things are going well in the economy, Scott Morrison takes all of the credit but when times are tough for Australians, he takes none of the responsibility and we have seen that again today," he told reporters at a press conference in Carlton, Sydney, on Thursday morning.

Dr Chalmers was responding to Mr Morrison who said earlier that Australians understood the recently reported inflation was a result of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and COVID-19 pandemic.

"[Scott Morrison] wants to talk about international comparisons and international developments, nothing that has happened around the world in the last few months excuses or explains almost a decade now of Coalition attacks on wages and job security.

"If you want to talk about international comparisons, the most important comparison is real wages. Australian workers are going backwards in real wage times faster than their counterparts in the United States.

Labor Treasury spokesperson Jim Chalmers speaks to the media at Parliament House in Canberra on 27 April, 2022. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

Dr Chalmers said the financial strife for Australians will continue if this government is re-elected.

"The big risk of re-electing Scott Morrison is another three years of attacks on real wages, which makes it harder and harder to keep up with the skyrocketing costs of living and to pay increasing costs on your mortgage.

"This Morrison government has taxed more, or more, and spent more than previous Labor government but delivered much less," he said.

Speaking about the expected rise in interest rates, Dr Chalmers said they will hurt Australians.

"It wasn't that long ago that Scott Morrison was running around, lying to the Australian people and saying, 'If you elect a Labor government, your interest rates will go up.'

"And that's blown up in his face. And what we're seeing with the interest rate rise, which most analysts and commentators expect will either happen next Tuesday or the month after, and then subsequent to that as well, is that someone with an average-sized loan of $595,000 will be $124 worse off a month," he said.

"The prime minister is a pathological liar when it comes to these issues. He was saying not that long ago there wouldn't be increased taxes under a Liberal-National government.

"There are increases in the budget they handed down last month. You can't believe a word that he says," Dr Chalmers said.

Referring to Labor's Economic Plan and Budget Strategy, released on Wednesday, Dr Chalmers said his party will prioritise childcare policy.

"The responsible commitment we have made in this election cost a fraction of what this government has wasted and rotted.

"The most expensive we are taking on this budget is the policy on childcare and the total cost of that is less than what this government has admitted they are wasting on submarines that will never be built. We need a bit of perspective here," Dr Chalmers said.

- Akash Arora