Published 28 April 2022
9:57aman hour ago
Prime minister says Labor blaming his government for inflation is 'absurd'
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has addressed the media in Cairns, Queensland, where he has announced a $24 million plan to upgrade the Cairns Marine Precinct.

He blamed the Russia-Ukraine war and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for the rising cost of living.

"We know where these pressures are coming from. We know the pressures of rising costs of living, of interest rates.

"[They] are coming from not just the war in Ukraine, which has caused an energy price rise the likes of which we have not seen for many decades, [but] that is [also] coming from the pandemic," he said.

The annual rate of inflation has soared to its highest level since 2001, fuelled by record petrol prices and increased dwelling construction costs, according to fresh data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) surged by 5.1 per cent over the past year — up from 3.5 per cent — and rose 2.1 per cent for the March quarter.

The prime minister also blamed the Labor Party, saying the Opposition was trying to pin cost of living issues solely on his government.

"I think Australians understand ... they're not ignorant of the issues that are happening around the world.

"They're not going to be fooled by the Labor Party trying to pretend that what is happening in Australia is happening in Australia alone.

"I remember the Labor Party tried to do that in the middle of the [COVID-19] pandemic, where they tried to blame the recession on the government. It was an absurd proposition," Mr Morrison said.

The prime minister said Australians now need to make the right choice.

"And the choice they have to make is between a government that has a strong economic plan, a prime minister that's done eight budgets, both as a member of the Expenditure Review Committee, as a treasurer and as a prime minister, and Mr Albanese, who's never done one."

- Akash Arora
8:43am2 hours ago
Adam Bandt reveals Greens' coal levy plan as Coalition division on net zero continues
Greens leader Adam Bandt says his party will push for a new levy on coal exports if the party holds the balance of power in the federal government after the 21 May election.

The levy will fund climate disaster recovery and improve the budget bottom line by $51.9 billion, while aiming to create 805,000 jobs.

Mr Bandt will launch the policy titled "Powering Past Coal and Gas" on Thursday in Sydney.

Mr Bandt aims to establish his party’s ambition to reach net zero emissions by 2035 and produce negative emissions to lower pollution by more than 100 million tonnes a year by 2050.

The Greens’ policy announcement comes after days of infighting within the Coalition over its climate change goals.

Nationals Senator Matt Canavan said on Tuesday the government's plans for net zero emissions by 2050 were "dead".
On Wednesday, Nationals MP Michelle Landry, standing alongside Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Rockhampton, Queensland, told Mr Canavan to "pull your head in".

Mr Bandt’s plan takes aim at the major parties and calls for immediate action rather than continued debate on Australia's net zero emissions by 2050 pledge.

"Net zero by 2050 is an empty slogan for 'someone else's problem' ... we don't have another three years to waste," Mr Bandt said.

"Labor’s climate policy position is the worst it has been in a decade and not by accident ... and creating a climate-focused parliament with Greens in the balance of power is closer than you think.”

The Greens’ plan includes a $1 levy per tonne of thermal coal and $3 for coking coal, with that rate to rise each year.

- Akash Arora with AAP
8:28am2 hours ago
Welcome to today's SBS News federal election live blog
Good morning.

It's the 18th day of the federal election campaign and we're here to keep you posted about all the noteworthy moments of the day.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke to Sky News this morning and was asked, if he comes back in power, how he would deal with Emmanuel Macron, who has just been re-elected as the French president and who publicly called Mr Morrison a liar.

“From time to time there are always disagreements,” Mr Morrison said, referring to the failed $90 billion submarine deal between the two countries.

“We cancelled the … contract for a submarine that I knew wasn’t going to do the job.

“There’s no easy way to break that news and for people to note be upset,” Mr Morrison said.

He will be announcing a $24 million plan to upgrade the Cairns Marine Precinct today.

Meanwhile, Greens leader Adam Bandt says his party will push for a new levy on coal exports if the Greens hold the balance of power after the 21 May election.

The levy will fund climate disaster recovery and improve the budget bottom line by $51.9 billion, while aiming to create 805,000 jobs.

Mr Bandt will launch the policy titled Powering Past Coal and Gas on Thursday in Sydney.

- Akash Arora
