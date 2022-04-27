Prime Minister Scott Morrison has addressed the media in Cairns, Queensland, where he has announced a $24 million plan to upgrade the Cairns Marine Precinct.

He blamed the Russia-Ukraine war and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for the rising cost of living.

"We know where these pressures are coming from. We know the pressures of rising costs of living, of interest rates.

"[They] are coming from not just the war in Ukraine, which has caused an energy price rise the likes of which we have not seen for many decades, [but] that is [also] coming from the pandemic," he said.

The annual rate of inflation has soared to its highest level since 2001, fuelled by record petrol prices and increased dwelling construction costs, according to fresh data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

The prime minister also blamed the Labor Party, saying the Opposition was trying to pin cost of living issues solely on his government.

"I think Australians understand ... they're not ignorant of the issues that are happening around the world.

"They're not going to be fooled by the Labor Party trying to pretend that what is happening in Australia is happening in Australia alone.

"I remember the Labor Party tried to do that in the middle of the [COVID-19] pandemic, where they tried to blame the recession on the government. It was an absurd proposition," Mr Morrison said.

The prime minister said Australians now need to make the right choice.

"And the choice they have to make is between a government that has a strong economic plan, a prime minister that's done eight budgets, both as a member of the Expenditure Review Committee, as a treasurer and as a prime minister, and Mr Albanese, who's never done one."

- Akash Arora