Former prime minister Scott Morrison has described Queen Elizabeth as the "rock of the Commonwealth" and the "Queen of Australia", paying tribute to the longest-serving British monarch.

Speaking to ABC News, he said meeting the Queen was one of the greatest highlights of his political career.

"I described her as the rock of the Commonwealth and she really was. She really was dedicated to the service of all people right across the Commonwealth."

Mr Morrison said during their conversations when he was prime minister, the Queen had shown a keen interest in Australia's domestic issues, but also had a "deep love" for the Pacific.

"She had a deep love for our Pacific people as well, something that I share with her and that was also, I thought, a wonderful feature."

He also paid his respects to King Charles III, who has assumed the role of monarch while mourning the loss of his mother.