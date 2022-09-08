Queen Elizabeth II at a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2019

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96. Tributes are flowing in from all over the world. Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Harry, Meghan and Australian Republicans offer tributes to Queen Elizabeth. Follow for live updates

Tributes have started flowing in after the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.

Queen Elizabeth II at a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2019

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96. Tributes are flowing in from all over the world. Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Published 9 September 2022 at 6:35am, updated 41 minutes ago at 11:42am
Source: SBS News
9 September 12:16pm, 6 min ago.
'She was the Queen of Australia': Scott Morrison extends respects to royal family
Former prime minister Scott Morrison has described Queen Elizabeth as the "rock of the Commonwealth" and the "Queen of Australia", paying tribute to the longest-serving British monarch.

Speaking to ABC News, he said meeting the Queen was one of the greatest highlights of his political career.

"I described her as the rock of the Commonwealth and she really was. She really was dedicated to the service of all people right across the Commonwealth."

Mr Morrison said during their conversations when he was prime minister, the Queen had shown a keen interest in Australia's domestic issues, but also had a "deep love" for the Pacific.

"She had a deep love for our Pacific people as well, something that I share with her and that was also, I thought, a wonderful feature."

He also paid his respects to King Charles III, who has assumed the role of monarch while mourning the loss of his mother.
9 September 12:13pm, 10 min ago.
Moment BBC interrupts its programming to announce Queen's death
Footage shows the solemn moment that programs on the United Kingdom's national broadcaster BBC were interrupted for the announcement of the Queen's death.

Journalist Huw Edwards, dressed in a black suit and tie, interrupted normal programming saying: "Buckingham Palace has announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II".

A portrait of Queen was then shown as the British national anthem, God Save the Queen, was played.
9 September 12:00pm, 23 min ago.
WATCH: SBS World News will premiere a special bulletin from midday AEST
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, SBS World News will bring to you a special midday bulletin for one hour to get Australians across the country on how the world has reacted to the announcement, and what happens next.

Tune in at 12pm (AEST) live here or on SBS On Demand.
9 September 11:56am, 27 min ago.
Bells to ring and Sydney Opera House will be lit up to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth
The NSW and Victorian governments have also announced tributes to the Queen.

In Sydney, bells will ring out at midday at the GPO clock tower, Town Hall and St Andrews around midday. The bell will be tolled 96 times, representing each year of the Queen's life. Other buildings or churches with bells may also participate.

The Sydney Opera House sails will be lit up as a tribute to the Queen, from 7.30pm to midnight on Friday; and from 6.30pm to midnight on Saturday.

“The late Queen Elizabeth II played an important role to the people of Australia during her reign and the lighting of the Sydney Opera House is a fitting tribute on behalf of the people of Australia,” PM Anthony Albanese said in a statement.
The Sydney Opera House.
The sails of the Sydney Opera House will be lit up on Friday and Saturday night as a tribute to the Queen. Source: AAP
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the tribute on the country's most recognised icon would be a symbolic gesture on behalf of the NSW Government.

“The tribute on the sails will recognise Her late Majesty’s immense contribution to our state and nation, a fitting tribute as she officially opened the Sydney Opera House in 1973,” Mr Perrottet said.

Mourners wishing to lay a floral tribute are being asked to leave these near the gates of Government House Sydney, at Parade Ground inside the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney. However, a donation to charity is being encouraged.

In Melbourne, mourners can lay flowers at the gates of Government House, and a tribute book will be available for people to sign.
9 September 11:44am, 39 min ago.
Here’s what we can expect in the days following the Queen's death
The death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II means in - one sense - a step into the unknown.

But in another, royal protocol and tradition dictate there will be a seamless transition to a new monarch and order.
Guards stand at Buckingham Palace surrounded by flowers
Guards stand amongst floral tributes left outside Buckingham Palace after the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Source: AAP / Victoria Jones/AP
The Royal Palace has long had a detailed strategy in place surrounding the Queen’s death, with the monarch herself heavily involved in the planning. Here’s what we can expect in the coming days.
9 September 11:34am, an hour ago.
From QC to KC: Australia's senior barristers get a title change
Many things in Australia that may seem commonplace are expected to change following the Queen's death - including some job titles.

Australia's most senior barristers should update their LinkedIn profiles as their title as Queen's Counsel (QC) will now henceforth be Kings Counsel (KC).

Senior barristers in NSW and Victoria have in recent years been appointed as Senior Counsel (SC). But existing QCs in those states, and other states and territories that continued to use that title, have instead become KC.

The change has already come into effect in courts around Australia too, with criminal matters now being prosecuted by the King, instead of the Queen.

In Victoria's Court of Appeal on Friday, the legal clerk called the case of "Severio Zirilli against the King" in a drug importation case.

Australian Bar Association president Matt Collins KC said the Queen had served the people of Australia, the United Kingdom and Commonwealth with unfailing dignity, compassion, intelligence and grace over seven remarkable decades.

"Throughout that period, Australia has been very well served by, and owes much of its stability and prosperity to, the institutions and Westminster traditions of which Her Majesty has been a vital and wise custodian," he said in a statement.

With AAP.
9 September 11:34am, an hour ago.
Not everyone is mourning the Queen's death
As people around the world continue to pay their respects to the Queen, not everyone is mourning her death.

Nyadol Nyoun, lawyer and chair of the Melbourne-based women's migrant and refugee group Harmony Alliance, wrote on Twitter there is a wide spectrum in the way people perceive the Queen.

While she's not bothered by people mourning her death, she said it's important to remember not everyone celebrates the legacy of the United Kingdom's monarchy, with many critical of her role as the head of state while many countries under the Commonwealth around the world were colonised.

"Many parts of the world don't share the same version of history the Western World told itself," she said.
9 September 11:17am, an hour ago.
'Portrait of dignity': This is how some Commonwealth nations are remembering the Queen
The Queen's sovereign rule extended beyond the United Kingdom - she was the head of state for 14 countries that make up the Commonwealth realm.

From Australia to Jamaica to Papua New Guinea - this is how leaders of Commonwealth nations have reacted to her death.

In New Zealand, prime minister Jacinda Ardern stood beside the Queen's portrait as she described her as "extraordinary".

"She was a woman who worked into her 90s. The last days of the Queen's life captures who she was in so many ways, working to the very end on behalf of the people she loved."
Jacinda Ardern speaks near a portrait of the Queen
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses the news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at the Beehive in Wellington, New Zealand. Source: AAP / Mark Mitchell/AP
Indian prime minister Narendra Modhi said on Twitter: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise."

Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada, was emotional in his tribute as he sent his farewell to the Queen in a live address.

His eyes filled with tears as he said: "I'm having trouble believing that my last sit down with her (as prime minister) was my last."

"I will miss those chats," he added.
Queen Elizabeth II receives Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle.
Queen Elizabeth II received Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle after recovering from ill health in March this year. Source: Getty / WPA Pool
Jamaica's prime minister Andrew Holness described the Queen as a "portrait of dignity" - displaying grace, elegance and humility that will not be forgotten.
Fiji's prime minister Frank Bainimarama said his country will always treasure "the joy of her visits to Fiji", where she carried "grace, courage, and wisdom".
And president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, said his country (formerly a Commonwealth nation) was struck with "immense sadness" at her passing after a "unique and wonderful" reign.

9 September 10:17am, 2 hours ago.
WATCH: Anthony Albanese's tribute to the Queen
In case you missed it this morning, here's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's address as he
pays tribute to the Queen
.

"There is comfort to be found in Her Majesty’s own words: 'Grief is the price we pay for love'," he said.
9 September 10:16am, 2 hours ago.
Prince Harry and Meghan's message
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, were in the United Kingdom when it was announced The Queen had died.

The couple, who are now based in the United States, were on a short trip to Europe and were due to attend an awards ceremony in London on Thursday evening but changed their plans after the Queen's ill health was announced.
Prince Harry and Meghan wave to crowds.
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go launch event in Germany on Tuesday. Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
Prince Harry travelled to Balmoral, the Queen's Scottish Highland retreat, after the palace revealed doctors were concerned for The Queen's health and had recommended she stay under medical supervision.

He was joined by his brother Prince William as well as the Queen's children: heir apparent Charles, 73, Princess Anne, 72, Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58.

Prince Harry has not yet released a statement but a memorial message has been posted on the website of his and Meghan's Archewell organisation. The black page features the words: "In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022".

Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge reposted the announcement of the Queen's death on their Instagram page, with a photo of the monarch.
9 September 10:11am, 2 hours ago.
How do Republicans feel about the passing of the Queen?
The Australian Republic Movement has paid its respect to the Queen, while recognising her support for Australia to be a self-determined state.

In a statement, the group said the Queen backed the right of Australians to become an independent nation when the country voted in the 1999 referendum, on whether to separate from the Commonwealth and become a republic.

In March 2000 in a speech at Sydney Opera House, the Queen said that the monarchy's future in Australia, "is an issue for you, the Australian people, and you alone to decide by democratic and constitutional means".

“During her reign, Australia has grown into a mature and independent nation. It is unlikely we will ever see a Monarch as respected or admired by the Australian people again," chair of the movement Peter FitSimons said.

The Queen's death will undoubtedly prompt conversations on
Australia's position in the Commonwealth and whether it is time to move on as a republic.
This year, the Albanese government appointed Matt Thistlethwaite as the new assistant minister for the Republic.

The government has flagged any referendum on a republic would come in a second term, if Labor was re-elected.

We'll wait and see what updates come through. In the meantime, here are some remarks from Mr Thistlethwaite upon his appointment to government in his role earlier this year.
9 September 9:52am, 3 hours ago.
The Queen's last official photo
Just two days before her death, the Queen was photographed greeting new British Prime Minister Liz Truss in what appears to be her last official act.

Ms Truss was asked to travel to Balmoral in Scotland on Tuesday (local time) for the official appointment to her new role.

The photo showed the Queen using a walking cane but smiling as she greeted Ms Truss. It was the first time the Queen had been photographed since July.

One photograph of the meeting with Truss sparked alarm, showing a deep purple bruise on the monarch's right hand.
The Queen reaches out her hand to greet new Prime Minister Liz Truss
Queen Elizabeth II greets Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Scotland, on September 6, 2022, during a visit where the Queen invited Ms Truss to form government. Source: Getty / Jane Barlow/AFP
Two days later, on Thursday, the Palace released a statement saying the Queen's doctors were concerned for Her Majesty's health and recommended she remain under medical supervision.

Just six hours it was announced the Queen had died peacefully at Balmoral.
9 September 9:27am, 3 hours ago.
How Australia will mark the Queen's passing
Parliament will be suspended immediately and flags around Australia will be flown at half-mast as the nation mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

A gun salute will be held at dusk on Friday, with one round fired for every year of the Queen's life.

On Saturday, the Governor-General David Hurley, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and other members of parliament will lay a wreath at the Queen's Terrace.

Parliament will be suspended for 15 days and flags will likely remain at half-mast until the day after the Queen's funeral, except for Saturday, when Prince Charles is proclaimed as the new sovereign.
Flag flies at half mast at Australia's Parliament house
The Australian flag flies at half mast on top of Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, September 9, 2022. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch
Both Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley are expected to fly to London to attend the Queen's Lying in State in Westminister Hall, as well as her funeral in 10 day's time.

A National Day of Mourning will be held following the return of the Prime Minister and Governor-General from London, with a moment's silence to be observed.

Members of the public have been placing flowers outside St Andrew's Cathedral in Sydney, and signing a condolence book there.
A man crouches in front of a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and a few bunches of flowers.
A member of the public places a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II at the entrance of St Andrew's Cathedral in Sydney, Friday, September 9, 2022. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi
People can also leave a message of condolence at Parliament House, or on the Prime Minister and Cabinet's website at
pmc.gov.au
, or the Governor-General's website at
gg.gov.au


Flowers can also be left at the curved walls outside Australia's Parliament House.
9 September 8:16am, 4 hours ago.
Want to leave a message of condolence for the royal family? Here's how
Do you want to send a message to the royal family following the Queen's death?

Australians are being invited to express their condolences
through an online form
set up by the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Your message is limited to 250 words.
Or you can attend Canberra's Parliament House, where a condolence book has been placed for members of parliament and the general public to scrawl a handwritten message to be sent to the UK.
9 September 8:15am, 4 hours ago.
Large crowds gather at Buckingham Palace
Crowds have been growing outside Buckingham Palace in London as word spreads of the Queen's death.

Just minutes after the announcement of Her Majesty's death around 6.30pm (London time), a double rainbow appeared outside the palace where she reigned for 70 years.

Footage shows people in tears as they pay tribute to the beloved monarch.
9 September 8:00am, 4 hours ago.
'A loss we all feel': Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pays tribute to the Queen
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has paid tribute to the Queen, describing her reign as historic and her life as one of "devoted to duty, family, faith and service".

"Today marks the end of an era, the close of the second Elizabethan age," he said in a special television address on Friday morning.

"This time of mourning will pass, but the deep respect and warm regard in which Australians have always held for her will never fade,.

"Australian hearts go out to the people of the United Kingdom who mourn today, knowing they will feel they have lost part of what makes their nation whole.

"There is comfort to be found in Her Majesty’s own words: 'Grief is the price we pay for love'."

He expressed his appreciation for the Queen's steadfast support for Australia during times of tragedy and natural disaster. She was the only reigning monarch to visit Australia.

"This time of mourning will pass, but the deep respect and warm regard in which Australians have always held for her will never fade.

"May she rest in eternal peace."

Mr Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley will travel to London in the coming days to meet King Charles and offer Australia's condolences.

You can catch more of the prime minister's tribute here:
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said the "last page has been inked on an exceptional reign".

"A Monarch who ruled with an empathetic heart and wisdom both innate and gained from almost a century of life and experience," he said of the Queen.

"Her Majesty was gentle, kind, and much-loved."
Queen Elizabeth takes flowers from crowd
In 2000, Queen Elizabeth II received flowers from members of the crowd in Central Park, Bourke, Australia during her tour of the country. Source: AAP / PA / Fiona Hanson
9 September 7:24am, 5 hours ago.
She was the accidental queen who seemed born to rule: this is the story of Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Elizabeth with corgi
Queen Elizabeth II (who was Princess at the time) pictured giving her corgi a comforting hug at 145, Piccadilly, her childhood home, in 1936. Source: AAP / Illustrated London News Ltd
Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was never meant to be Queen, but even in the early days of her reign, it seemed she was fulfilling a destiny.

Her ascent to the throne was sudden and unexpected, but the Queen, who has died aged 96, took to the role with an overriding sense of duty, becoming the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

Have a read of how the Queen's rise to the throne came about - and how she impressed leaders around the world as she assumed the role of the Crown.
9 September 7:05am, 5 hours ago.
Charles becomes king following the death of the Queen
The Queen's eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. He will be known as Charles III.

In a statement, King Charles said the death of his mother is "a moment of great sadness" for his family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother," he said.
9 September 6:40am, 6 hours ago.
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, tributes start flowing in
Australia is waking up this morning to the news that Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.

Her family travelled to be with her in the hours before the announcement of her death. Her eldest son Charles is now king of the United Kingdom along with several realms including Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Tributes are starting to flow in from all over the world, and we'll be keeping you updated on the latest across the day.
