LIVE: Anthony Albanese accuses Coalition of making 'fun' of his name

In what has become one of the campaign's biggest moments on social media, Scott Morrison accidentally knocked over a child after misstepping while playing soccer during a visit to a local football club in Tasmania on Wednesday.

The football club addressed the incident late on Wednesday, saying its values "are determination, effort and respect".

"We think Luca showed plenty of determination and effort to stop the PM scoring at all costs!," the Devonport Strikers said in a Facebook post.

"The latest star of the election is OK and looking forward to being the star of the show at school tomorrow!"

Commenting on the post, Mr Morrison thanked the young boy for "being a good sport".

Earlier this morning, Minister for Employment Stuart Robert was asked about the incident while appearing on ABC's RN Breakfast.

"Poor little boy, I think he was pretty good, there was a hi-five afterwards, so it was just an error for both of them," Mr Robert said.