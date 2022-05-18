LIVE: Anthony Albanese accuses Coalition of making 'fun' of his name

3.87 million people have cast early votes
The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has released the latest early voting numbers.
As many as 3.87 million people have now cast their vote at an early voting centre, while 2.68 million postal vote applications have been received.
The AEC says this is tracking towards a record number.
