LIVE: Anthony Albanese accuses Coalition of making 'fun' of his name

Published 19 May 2022
8:47am10 minutes ago
3.87 million people have cast early votes
The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has released the latest early voting numbers.

As many as 3.87 million people have now cast their vote at an early voting centre, while 2.68 million postal vote applications have been received.

The AEC says this is tracking towards a record number.

8:40am18 minutes ago
Young footballer 'looking forward to being the star of the show' after tackle
In what has become one of the campaign's biggest moments on social media, Scott Morrison accidentally knocked over a child after misstepping while playing soccer during a visit to a local football club in Tasmania on Wednesday.

The football club addressed the incident late on Wednesday, saying its values "are determination, effort and respect".

"We think Luca showed plenty of determination and effort to stop the PM scoring at all costs!," the Devonport Strikers said in a Facebook post.

"The latest star of the election is OK and looking forward to being the star of the show at school tomorrow!"
Commenting on the post, Mr Morrison thanked the young boy for "being a good sport".

Earlier this morning, Minister for Employment Stuart Robert was asked about the incident while appearing on ABC's RN Breakfast.

"Poor little boy, I think he was pretty good, there was a hi-five afterwards, so it was just an error for both of them," Mr Robert said.
8:39am18 minutes ago
Anthony Albanese hits out at Liberal 'attack' ads
The Opposition leader has taken a swipe at prominent Coalition attack ads during a speech to the Italian community in Sydney.

Mr Albanese's comments came after the Coalition has been running advertisements on TV with the slogan "It won't be easy under Albanese".
"People of my age and older in this room will know that school people made fun of your name," he said.

"My opponents think it's still okay to make fun of someone's name in their advertising, and that is a matter for them to consider."

- AAP
8:39am18 minutes ago
Welcome to today's election live blog
Good morning and welcome to today’s federal election live blog.

It’s day 39 of the federal election campaign and we are here to keep you updated with all the newsworthy moments as they unfold.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will begin the day campaigning in Tasmania.

Anthony Albanese is in Sydney, where he has been doing media rounds this morning. The Labor leader and his senior shadow ministers are embarking on a cross-country blitz in the final days, with visits to 20 electorates planned.

Opposition Treasury spokesperson Jim Chalmers is set to release Labor’s policy costings today, which is sure to be a prominent talking point.
