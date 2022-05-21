ANTHONY ALBANESE

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese pats a dog while campaigning with Labor candidate Michelle Ananda-Rajah at a polling booth at Carnegie Primary school. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

LIVE: Anthony Albanese claims victory while fighting back tears, commits to the Uluru Statement from the Heart

Published 21 May 2022
11:48pm3 minutes ago
'The Australian people have voted for change': Anthony Albanese's victory speech
Labor leader Anthony Albanese has opened his victory speech saying he commits to the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

Mr Albanese thanks Australians "for this extraordinary honour".

"Tonight the Australian people have voted for change. I am humbled by this victory and I'm honoured to be given the opportunity to serve as the 31st Prime Minister of Australia," Mr Albanese told party faithful.

- David Aidone
Labor's Penny Wong says 'Australians have chosen change'
Labor's Penny Wong is addressing a packed room of party faithful, as she introduces Australia's next prime minister.

"Australians have chosen. Australians have chosen, and they have chosen change," she said, to rounds of applause from the crowd.

"Australians have chosen, and they have chosen hope. Australians have chosen, and they have looked to the future. A better future for all. A government that will act on climate change. A government for women.

"A government that will look to unify, to bring people together, not to divide. A Labor government."
11:38pm14 minutes ago
If you've just joined us, here's what's happened
  • Scott Morrison has conceded defeat, and says he'll be handing over the leadership of the Liberal party at the next party room meeting
  • The count in Kooyong seems too close to call, with Josh Frydenberg unsure if he'll retain his seat
  • 'Teal' independent Allegra Spender has claimed victory in Wentworth over Dave Sharma; Zoe Daniel has similarly claimed victory over Liberal Tim Wilson in Goldstein
  • Kristina Kenneally — under fire for being 'parachuted' into a previously safe Labor seat — has suffered a substantial swing against her, and in favour of independent Dai Le
  • Labor's Marion Scrymgour is on track to secure the seat of Lingiari in the Northern Territory
  • The coalition have suffered a substantial swing against them in WA
11:32pm20 minutes ago
Murugappan family to return to Biloela, 'relieved' by Labor win
The incoming Labor government means the Murugappan family will be able to return to Biloela.

A statement from Angela Fredericks of the 'Home to Bilo' campaign said she had called Priya Murugappan and informed her of the news.

"Many happy tears were shed," Ms Fredericks said in a statement.
"We now believe that this long, painful saga can finally come to an end. This family has been away from their home for more than four years. They never should have been taken from the town that loved and needed them.

“As they make the long journey to Biloela to resume their lives here, they also commence a journey of recovery and healing."

- Michelle Elias
11:29pm23 minutes ago
Anthony Albanese speaks after Scott Morrison concedes defeat
Labor leader Anthony Albanese has been doorstopped as he left his home in Marrickville in Sydney's inner-west.

He is on his way to address party faithful at the Canterbury-Hurlstone RSL.

"I am ready to serve," Mr Albanese said after a reporter asked was he "ready to party".

Asked what his message is, he replied: "That I want to unite the people.

"People want to come together, look for common interest, look towards the sense of common purpose. I think people have had a life of division. What they want is to come together as a nation, and I intend to lead that."

- David Aidone
11:19pm33 minutes ago
In Bennelong 'it's too close to call', says Labor's Jerome Laxale
Labor candidate for Bennelong Jerome Laxale told SBS tonight Labor has done well to get the votes it has given the seat is traditionally strongly Liberal.

"It's too close to call," Mr Laxale said.

The Labor MP is right as the AEC has the two candidate preferred vote with the Liberal's Simon Kennedy at just about a 50/50 split.
11:12pm39 minutes ago
Annastacia Palaszczuk congratulates Anthony Albanese on election victory
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was among those congratulating Anthony Albanese on his election win.

The Labor premier tweeted: "Congratulations to Anthony Albanese, the next Labor Prime Minister of Australia. I look forward to working with
@AlboMP
in the interest of all Queenslanders."

10:54pman hour ago
Scott Morrison concedes defeat, will hand over Liberal leadership
Scott Morrison has called Anthony Albanese to concede defeat in the 2022 federal election, and says he will hand over the Liberal leadership.

"Tonight, I have spoken to the leader of the Opposition, and the incoming prime minister, Anthony Albanese, and I've congratulated him on his election victory this evening," Mr Morrison told Liberal Party faithful.

"On a night like tonight, it is proper to acknowledge the functioning of our democracy. I've always believed in Australians and their judgement, and I've always been prepared to accept their verdicts. And tonight, they have delivered their verdict, and I congratulate Anthony Albanese, and the Labor Party, and I wish him and his government all the very best."
Mr Morrison said he will hand over the leadership of the Liberal Party at the next party room meeting "to ensure that the party can be taken forward under new leadership, which is the appropriate thing to do".

"I have had the great privilege to lead this great party and to lead this great nation. And the reason I've been able to do that is I've been supported by so many and I want to thank all of those colleagues tonight for all of their great work in service of their country," he said.

Mr Morrison said while tonight is "a night of disappointment for the Liberals and Nationals" it's also "a time for Coalition and members and supporters all across the country to hold their highs head".

He said he will continue to represent the seat of Cook, where he was first elected in 2007.

"They have supported me so strongly and I will continue to be your representative and I will continue to stand up for the values of our shire."

- Emma Brancatisano
10:49pman hour ago
ANALYSIS: What next for the Liberals?
 - Chief Political Correspondent, Anna Henderson

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is unlikely to retain his seat and Scott Morrison is not expected to stay on as leader after this election loss.

The next most likely contender is Peter Dutton who has issued a rallying cry to the party tonight.

He also suffered a swing against him, but looks likely to retain the seat.

The Coalition has lost some of its key moderate voices - think marriage equality and climate action - and so there are real fears internally about whether the party will be able to rebuild.

Their departure from the parliament will change the make-up of the Coalition and the voting base for whoever is elected the next leader.


10:42pman hour ago
The Liberal Party has 'suffered a terrible day today', Peter Dutton says
Morrison government Defence Minister Peter Dutton has addressed Liberal party faithful in his Queensland seat of Dickson following a "terrible" election night for the Liberal Party. 

Mr Dutton is leading Labor candidate Ali France 52.87 per cent to 47.13 per cent on a two candidate preferred basis.

“We have, as a Liberal family, suffered a terrible day today. And there are colleagues around the country, good people, who have potentially lost their seats,” Mr Dutton said. 

He noted that there are still “thousands and thousands of postal votes and pre-poll votes to count. So there's some hope in some of those seats”. 

“In many, the race is very tight. I want to acknowledge the pain they're going through tonight, their families, their supporters and our supporters across the country. There are some amazing people who supported the Liberal Party day in, day out. Through good times and bad.”

Mr Dutton acknowledged “the work of the Prime Minister and Josh Frydenberg, our entire cabinet and backbench”. 

“This has been a united team. We have worked day and night through the last couple of years of great difficulty for our country. We've been able to put our country in a position that is the economic envy of the world. We've been able to provide support and leadership to the Australian people through very difficult times. And the leadership of the Prime Minister has been quite remarkable. The stewardship of the economy by Josh Frydenberg has been world-leading."
10:41pman hour ago
Here's the current state of the house as swing to Labor, independents continues
With many seats too close to call, here's what the current make-up of the House of Representatives appears to be.

Projected seat distribution at 10.30pm on Saturday 21st May
Projected seat distribution at 10.30pm on Saturday 21st May
10:36pman hour ago
John Howard arrives at Liberal headquarters
Former prime minister John Howard has arrived at Liberal headquarters.

Things aren't looking good for the Coalition as Labor makes up ground in Victoria and NSW, and appears optimistic in the South Australian seat of Boothby.
10:36pman hour ago
Indigenous Affairs Minister Ken Wyatt trailing Labor candidate
Indigenous Affairs Minister Ken Wyatt is trailing the Labor Party's candidate Tania Lawrence in the Western Australia seat of Hasluck.

Mr Wyatt has been the Member for Hasluck since 2010, and is the second Liberal Party MP to hold the seat since it was created in 2001.

He is currently trailing Ms Lawrence on first preferences, according to the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC).

The AEC has Ms Lawrence ahead on a two candidate preferred basis, 55.4 per cent to 44.6 per cent.

- David Aidone
10:32pman hour ago
Scott Morrison will 'take responsibility' for election results, Simon Birmingham says
Morrison government finance minister Simon Birmingham says he is "confident" Scott Morrison will "take responsibility" for tonight's result, with speculation that Labor could potentially find itself in a position to form majority government as a slew of high profile Liberal MPs look set to lose their seats.

"I'm confident that Scott will take responsibility. But we all have to take responsibility, too. Ultimately, it is a team," Mr Birmingham said following a speech from Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who conceded that it would be "difficult" for him to retain his seat of Kooyong in the face of a surge of support for independent candidate Monique Ryan.

"What we saw from Josh before was he acknowledged the role of the team and we share together the successes that we've had as a government, and we've had some pretty amazing successes in coming through what has been a most trying time in Australia's history and global history.

"But we also have to share responsibility for the blame, too, where we have lost seats and where we have gone backwards. So I cop that on my shoulders and I've got no doubt that Scott, as the leader, will take it on his as well."

- Isabelle Lane
10:22pman hour ago
Labor optimistic in Boothby, SA Premier Peter Malinauskas supports colleagues
The South Australian marginal seat of Boothby is shaping up as a close call. The seat is currently tipped to go to Labor's Louise Miller Frost over the Liberal's Rachel Swift.

The AEC's two candidate preferred vote is in favour of Miller-Frost (52.2 per cent) in front of Swift (47.7 per cent).

The SA Premier Peter Malinauskas has made a surprise visit in Boothby describing the seat as historically "the mirage in the desert, just out of reach…" but "tonight there is optimism for SA".

Boothby has been in Liberal hands for more than 70 years and is currently held on a margin of 1.4%. Anthony Albanese campaigned in the seat with former prime minister Julia Gillard in the last days of the campaign.

Independent Joe Dyer, backed by Climate 200, is also in the race and in the upper house, former Senator Nick Xenophon is having another crack at federal politics, running against Rex Patrick.

Former Liberal MP Nicolle Flint is leaving politics because of what she describes as a sexist and misogynistic culture in Canberra.

- Peta Doherty & Monique Pueblos
10:19pm2 hours ago
Labor makes gains in Christian Porter's old seat
In former Attorney-General Christian Porter's old seat of Pearce in Western Australia, the Labor Party is making gains.

There's a big swing of 12.9 per cent to candidate Labor candidate Tracey Roberts, who currently has a projected two candidate preferred vote of 57.7 per cent. Liberal candidate Linda Aitken sits at about 42.3 per cent.

Retiring Liberal MP Christian Porter had represented this seat since 2013.

Also in WA, Liberal candidate Ken Wyatt is facing an 11.45 per cent swing against him. The AEC is projecting Labor Party's Tania Lawrence with a two candidate preferred vote of 55.6 per cent, compared to Mr Wyatt's 44.4 per cent.

This seat has been held by Mr Wyatt since 2010.

- Michelle Elias
10:16pm2 hours ago
Josh Frydenberg faces 'difficult' battle to retain Kooyong
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is hoping postal votes will get him across the line as he trails independent candidate Monique Ryan in the battle for the inner-east Melbourne seat of Kooyong.

He told supporters just after 10pm on Saturday: "A bit of a different atmosphere to three years ago, but still a lot of shouting! Firstly, as you know, there’s still thousands of postal votes to count.

"So while it’s mathematically possible that we win in Kooyong, it’s definitely difficult."

The Australian Electoral Commission has Mr Frydenberg behind Dr Ryan — 45.5 to 54.5 on a two candidate preferred basis.
Snapshot Kooyong Electorate showing held by Liberals by 6.4% margin at last election
Snapshot of the Kooyong electorate. Credit: SBS News
- David Aidone
10:08pm2 hours ago
ANALYSIS: The swing is on in the West
- Chief Political Correspondent, Anna Henderson

Labor's been tilling the ground in Western Australia and hoping to gain ground off the back of Mark McGowan's local popularity.

By the looks of the early count, that is paying off.

The Opposition made the unusual decision to hold its election campaign launch early in WA and that shone a spotlight on the state.

Both Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison courted the local vote by appearing in forums with the West Australian newspaper.

It looks like Swan, Hasluck and Pearce will fall to Labor which means Australia's first Aboriginal minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt may lose his seat.

The decision by the Liberals to side with Clive Palmer on a challenge to the closed border is often referenced by voters as a big factor in their decision making.

Snapshot of Pearce electorate showing held by Liberals by 5.2% at last election
Snapshot of the Pearce electorate Credit: SBS News
10:02pm2 hours ago
Gladys Liu arrives at Liberal HQ in Chisholm
Incumbent Liberal MP Gladys Liu has arrived at Liberal headquarters in the marginal Melbourne seat of Chisholm.

The AEC is projecting a 56 per cent two candidate preferred vote for Labor's Carina Garland over Ms Liu on 44 per cent.
Ms Liu holds Chisholm by a margin of 0.5 per cent. The prime minister visited the seat several times during the election campaign but Labor is hoping with that tight margin, it could fall to them.

Snapshot Chisholm electorate showing held by Liberals on 0.5% margin at last election
Snapshot of the Chisholm electorate. Credit: SBS News
9:56pm2 hours ago
The key moments since vote counting started
As vote counting rolls on, here's a quick recap of what's been happening:
  • Things are not looking good for the Coalition, with Labor making up ground in Victoria and NSW. Early results from South Australia show the Opposition could pick up the seat of Boothby for the first time.
  • But it remains unclear whether Labor will be able to form government in its own right. The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has Labor leading in 68 seats and close in six, making 74. It needs 76 seats to form government.
  • Victorian independent candidate Zoe Daniel and NSW counterpart Allegra Spender are each set to claim House of Representatives seats.
  • NSW independent candidate Zali Steggall has claimed victory in the seat of Warringah, which was a contest against controversial Liberal Party candidate Katherine Deves.
  • The AEC has independent candidate for the inner-east Melbourne seat of Kooyong, Monique Ryan, ahead of Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on a two candidate preferred basis.
  • Labor's home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally is facing a tight contest in the NSW seat of Fowler, which she was parachuted into. The AEC has independent candidate Dai Le ahead on a two candidate preferred basis.
  • United Australia Party Leader Craig Kelly looks set to lose the NSW seat of Hughes after he defected from the Liberal Party. The Liberal's candidate Jenny Ware is poised to pick this up.
- David Aidone with AAP
