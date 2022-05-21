LIVE: Anthony Albanese claims victory while fighting back tears, commits to the Uluru Statement from the Heart

'The Australian people have voted for change': Anthony Albanese's victory speech
Labor leader Anthony Albanese has opened his victory speech saying he commits to the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
Mr Albanese thanks Australians "for this extraordinary honour".
"Tonight the Australian people have voted for change. I am humbled by this victory and I'm honoured to be given the opportunity to serve as the 31st Prime Minister of Australia," Mr Albanese told party faithful.
- David Aidone
