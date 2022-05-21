LIVE: Anthony Albanese claims victory while fighting back tears, commits to the Uluru Statement from the Heart

Scott Morrison has called Anthony Albanese to concede defeat in the 2022 federal election, and says he will hand over the Liberal leadership.

"Tonight, I have spoken to the leader of the Opposition, and the incoming prime minister, Anthony Albanese, and I've congratulated him on his election victory this evening," Mr Morrison told Liberal Party faithful.

"On a night like tonight, it is proper to acknowledge the functioning of our democracy. I've always believed in Australians and their judgement, and I've always been prepared to accept their verdicts. And tonight, they have delivered their verdict, and I congratulate Anthony Albanese, and the Labor Party, and I wish him and his government all the very best."

Mr Morrison said he will hand over the leadership of the Liberal Party at the next party room meeting "to ensure that the party can be taken forward under new leadership, which is the appropriate thing to do".

"I have had the great privilege to lead this great party and to lead this great nation. And the reason I've been able to do that is I've been supported by so many and I want to thank all of those colleagues tonight for all of their great work in service of their country," he said.

Mr Morrison said while tonight is "a night of disappointment for the Liberals and Nationals" it's also "a time for Coalition and members and supporters all across the country to hold their highs head".

He said he will continue to represent the seat of Cook, where he was first elected in 2007.

"They have supported me so strongly and I will continue to be your representative and I will continue to stand up for the values of our shire."

- Emma Brancatisano