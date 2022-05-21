LIVE: Independents surge in key seats as Josh Frydenberg falls behind in Kooyong

Liberal MP Alan Tudge is leading in his fight to return to parliament, but faces a swing of up to 7 per cent to the Labor party.

Projections show Mr Tudge is ahead 52 per cent to 47 per cent against Labor's candidate Mary Doyle in their contest for the Melbourne seat of Aston.

Mr Tudge has stayed mostly away from the spotlight of the media as he campaigned to retain his position after stepping aside from the front bench last December.

The former education minister's decision came following allegations made by his former adviser Rachelle Miller that he was "abusive" during their extramarital relationship.

Mr Tudge has strenuously denied the allegations, and an investigation found there was insufficient evidence Mr Tudge has breached ministerial standards.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed in May that Mr Tudge would rejoin his cabinet if the government was re-elected.

