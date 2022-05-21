Monique Ryan (left) and Josh Frydenberg (right)

Independent Monique Ryan (left) has edged ahead of Liberal MP Josh Frydenberg in the Melbourne seat of Kooyong.

Live
Politics

LIVE: Independents surge in key seats as Josh Frydenberg falls behind in Kooyong

Published 21 May 2022
8:43pm4 minutes ago
Alan Tudge facing swing to Labor in fight to retain seat
Liberal MP Alan Tudge is leading in his fight to return to parliament, but faces a swing of up to 7 per cent to the Labor party.

Projections show Mr Tudge is ahead 52 per cent to 47 per cent against Labor's candidate Mary Doyle in their contest for the Melbourne seat of Aston.

Mr Tudge has stayed mostly away from the spotlight of the media as he campaigned to retain his position after stepping aside from the front bench last December.
ALAN TUDGE PRESSER
Alan Tudge.
The former education minister's decision came following allegations made by his former adviser Rachelle Miller that he was "abusive" during their extramarital relationship.

Mr Tudge has strenuously denied the allegations, and an investigation found there was insufficient evidence Mr Tudge has breached ministerial standards.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed in May that Mr Tudge would rejoin his cabinet if the government was re-elected.

- Tom Stayner
8:40pm7 minutes ago
The 'psychic' animals were asked to pick a winner, too
While other media outlets and the AEC make their predictions, let's cast our eyes to the hunches of some fauna, shall we?

Rousing heartbreak for some, the Australian Reptile Park's 71-year-old tortoise, Hugo, could not pick a winner. Offered two plates of lettuce with the faces of both leaders atop, he instead walked toward his girlfriend, Estrella.
Tortoise looking at a plate of lettuce with a picture of a man on top.
Hugo, the 71-year-old tortoise, was asked to make his prediction on who will win the federal election.
The AEC, on its busiest work day, somehow found the time to reply on Twitter: "This is why Australian elections aren’t decided by lovesick tortoises. Our staff focus on counting every ballot paper and absolutely will not be distracted by Hugo’s girlfriend Estrella."

Rumour has it, Pig, the dugong at Sydney Sea Life aquarium, swam toward a red toy signifying a Labor win.

Meanwhile in the Top End, Speckles the 4.7 metre croc was asked to pick between two chunks of meat. Above the string dangling each offering were two images of the two leaders. Mr Albanese was Speckles' pick.

- Michelle Elias
8:40pm7 minutes ago
Marginal Melbourne seat of Chisholm still swinging to Labor
More on Chisholm, the AEC is now projecting a 56 per cent two candidate preferred vote for Labor's Carina Garland over incumbent Liberal member Gladys Liu on 43 per cent.

Chisholm is extremely marginal, one of the most marginal seats in the country, and Gladys Liu holds the seat by a margin of 0.5 per cent.

The Prime Minister came to Chisholm several times during the election campaign but Labor is hoping that with that tight margin that their candidate Carina Garland could take the seat for Labor.

Anthony Albanese also campaigned here in Chisholm a number of times, one of his last stops on the campaign trail was here in Chisholm.

Back in 2019, Gladys Liu took the seat from the Labor candidate and held onto it for the Liberals and the Coalition once again hoping they will be able to hold onto this seat but given that it is such a tight margin, Labor also thinks they are in with a good chance.


- Gloria Kalache & Monique Pueblos
8:34pm12 minutes ago
Diversity of Reid could change the outcome for the electorate
Reid is an interesting electorate in that it had historically been a Labor-held seat, but has been in Liberal hands since the 2013 federal election and is currently held by Fiona Martin on a 3.2 per cent margin.

Demographically it is also interesting as there are the wealthy harbourside suburbs but also younger gentrified areas and working-class families.

It is also very multicultural with a high number of Asian Australians which is why a recent controversy could really sway results here.

The local Labor candidate, Sally Sitou demanded an apology from the sitting liberal member, Fiona Martin for seemingly confusing her with another Asian Australian Labor woman.

Fiona Martin denied making that mistake and has refused to apologise, but this is one seat of many across the state which really could decide the election, so plenty at stake in New South Wales and in this seat in particular.
- Catalina Florez
8:21pm26 minutes ago
Cheers from Labor HQ following early results in Peter Dutton's Dickson seat
8:20pm26 minutes ago
Josh Frydenberg trailing independent Monique Ryan in Kooyong
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg's fight to retain his Melbourne seat of Kooyong was always going to be closely watched tonight.

Independent candidate Monique Ryan has currently pulled ahead of her opponent with 52 per cent to 47 per cent on a two-candidate-preferred basis.
Snapshot Kooyong Electorate showing held by Liberals by 6.4% margin at last election
Snapshot of the Kooyong electorate.
The neighbouring seat of Higgins is also a tight race between the current Liberal MP Katie Allen and Labor's candidate Michelle Ananda-Rajah.

Dr Ananda-Rajah is leading voting at this stage with 52 per cent to Dr Allen's 47 per cent.
8:19pm27 minutes ago
Climate change on voters' minds in Hobart and Launceston
Bass covers Tasmania's northeast coast and is currently held by the Liberals' Bridget Archer, at a margin of just 0.4 per cent, making it one of the Liberals' most marginal seats.

The sausage sizzle stall at West Launceston Primary School was already sold out by about 2:30pm.

"It was brilliant, we actually sold out of all our sausages and onions, people loved to stop by and have a chat and a sausage," sausage sizzle volunteer Vicki Dodson said.

Snapshot of Bass electorate showing it held by Liberal party with 0.4% margin
Snapshot of the Bass electorate
Local Rohan Moore cast his vote at West Launceston Primary and said the climate was his biggest issue this election.

"Hands down climate change, effective, tangible action on climate change, fair, real policy that makes a difference and takes people with it, rather than leaving them behind."
In front of polling place Lansdowne Crescent Primary School in Tasmania
People voting today at Lansdowne Crescent Primary School in the electorate of Clark.
Earlier this morning, at the Lansdowne Crescent Primary School polling place in Hobart, partners Julie and Robert Morris-Nunn had similar thoughts while heading to the ballot box.

"It's definitely climate change, for both of us," they said.

They live in the electorate of Clark, currently held by Independent Andrew Wilkie. In 2019, Mr Wilkie retained his seat with a margin of 22.19 per cent. He's expected a similarly strong result tonight.

And while democracy sausages were the choice of food for many voters, young Lachlan Weeding who volunteered at the Lansdowne Primary School cake stall today, offered Clark voters a range of sweet treats.
Primary schoolboy Lachlan Weeding.jpg
Lachlan Weeding volunteering at the Election Day cake stall fundraiser today.
He told SBS News earlier today he's had a very busy morning selling cakes, biscuits, and slices.

"I've tried a few cupcakes. Everything went, but then people came in with donations (of cakes and slices)."

- Sarah Maunder & Monique Pueblos
8:15pm31 minutes ago
Trent Zimmerman faces threat from Independent challenger Kylea Jane Tink
Early projections from the AEC for the seat of North Sydney puts Independent candidate Kylea Jane Tink ahead of Trent Zimmerman, the incumbent Liberal member.

Currently, the two candidate preferred vote has Ms Tink at 56.63 per cent, compared to 43.37 for Mr Zimmerman.

Mr Zimmerman's challenger is the former CEO of two high-profile charities who promises to push for more action on climate and one of the so-called 'teal independents'.

The division of North Sydney was previously considered a safe seat which has been held by the Liberal party since 1996.

- Michelle Elias
8:15pm32 minutes ago
Independent Zali Steggall pulls ahead in Warringah
Independent Zali Steggall is pulling ahead in the Sydney seat of Warringah against controversial Liberal candidate Katherine Deves.

Early results show Ms Steggall, who currently holds the seat, is projected to take in up to 60.99 of the two-candidate-preferred vote compared to Ms Deves' 39.01 per cent.

Ms Deves, who is Prime Minister Scott Morrison's handpicked candidate for the seat, has attracted controversy for her comments on transgender Australians. Speaking to the ABC, Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said seeing the Liberal vote appear to be going backwards "sends a very clear message".
There were process breakdowns right across the board when it came to what happened with New South Wales division preselections
Simon Birmingham
"In the case of Warringah, we have all seen the issues that have played out there, and I think it sends a message about what Australians believe when it comes to issues of respect, of inclusion, of diversity - and that message is, Australians want people to respect their lives but they also have a strong and profound respect for the lives of others and the circumstances of others," he said.

"What we are seeing there is a very strong message, and I fear that the impact in Warringah may have had something of a contagion effect on candidates in adjacent Liberal seats that actually do hold the right values but may be paying a very dear price for that seat."

When asked whether he was sending a clear message to members of his party, Mr Birmingham said: "I think these are issues that we will have to clearly address.

"There were process breakdowns right across the board when it came to what happened with New South Wales division preselections, and clear mistakes were made in relation to that. I think both major parties, where processes of local preselections and proper processes weren't followed perhaps have during this campaign paid a price."

- Emma Brancatisano
8:11pm36 minutes ago
Quiet optimism at Allegra Spender HQ as teal independent leads over Liberal incumbent Dave Sharma
Confidence is building among supporters of high-profile independent Allegra Spender as early vote counting in the NSW seat of Wentworth shows her leading Liberal incumbent Dave Sharma.

Cheers erupted at the Bondi Bowling Club, where about 100 of Spender's team and supporters have gathered, when television coverage showed the teal independent holding a commanding lead over Mr Sharma, with 14 per cent of the vote counted.

Wentworth - in Sydney's east - is held by Mr Sharma on margin of 1.3 per cent and is under threat from Ms Spender, a well-known local business leader and renewable energy advocate.

- AAP
8:05pm42 minutes ago
Major parties neck and neck in Bennelong
In the New South Wales electorate of Bennelong - the seat formerly held by John Howard - is emerging as a close race. Liberal Simon Kennedy leads slightly with almost 8,000 votes, followed by Labor's Jerome Laxale with over 7,600 votes.

The Australian Electoral Commission's projected two candidate preferred vote shows Labor and Liberal neck to neck with Jerome Laxale just over 50 per cent, and Simon Kennedy having almost 50 per cent after the votes of 9 of 51 polling places returned so far.

This is Simon Kennedy's first tilt at the seat, after Liberal John Alexander announced his retirement from politics. Before trying his hand at federal politics, Jerome Laxale served as the mayor of Ryde for five years.
8:01pman hour ago
Polling stations now closed in Western Australia
Voting has now concluded across Australia and counting is underway.
7:55pman hour ago
Craig Kelly: From the fringes of the Liberal Party to the UAP captain's pick
He's been described as a "menace" by the Labor Party, has been dressed down by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and was last month egged by a member of the public.

Now, Craig Kelly — the controversial member of Hughes — is leading the United Australia Party.

Here's a look back at how Mr Kelly landed the party's top job, and what he has been campaigning for:
- Michelle Elias
7:51pman hour ago
Peter Dutton facing threat to seat from Labor according to early polling
The Liberals Peter Dutton is in a close contest with Labor to retain his Queensland seat of Dickson.

Early voting shows he is facing a swing of almost 5 per cent towards Labor, according to the Australian Electoral Commission.

PETER DUTTON PRESSER
Defence Minister Peter Dutton

Labor's candidate Ali France is a former journalist and communications manager who has worked for private, public and not-for-profit sectors.

Projections show right now she would take up to 50 per cent of the vote on a two candidate preferred basis compared to Mr Dutton's total of 49 per cent.

- Tom Stayner
7:48pman hour ago
Early projections for Hughes: Craig Kelly falls behind for the first time since 2010
With just 13.54 per cent of the ballot papers counted thus far in the electorate of Hughes, the Australian Electoral Commission is projecting incumbent Craig Kelly will lose his seat.

Mr Kelly, who last year quit the Liberal Party and later joined the United Australia Party, is not among the front runners in the southwestern seat which he has held since 2010.
The AEC is projecting a two candidate preferred vote of 56.3 per cent for Jenny Ware, the Liberal Candidate who replaced Mr Kelly. This is followed by Labor candidate Riley Campbell with a 43.7 per cent projection.

Figures in 2019 figures saw a then-Liberal Mr Kelly secure 53.2 per cent of votes, winning by a safe 9.9 per cent margin. These projections would see a 3.48 per cent swing going to the Labor Party.

- Michelle Elias
7:48pman hour ago
Early results show Labor lead in Chisholm
In the Victorian seat of Chisholm, the AEC is projecting a 52 per cent two candidate preferred vote for Labor's Carina Garland over incumbent Liberal Gladys Liu, who is on about 48 per cent.

Liberal MP Tim Wilson is also facing a challenge from independent Zoe Daniel in the Victorian seat of Goldstein.

Early polling shows he's projected to take in about 46.77 per cent on a two candidate preferred basis, versus Ms Daniel's 53.23 per cent.

- Emma Brancatisano
7:44pman hour ago
Live from Labor HQ as cautious optimism is the main mood
It is just starting to kick-off. It is kind of a subdued buzz at this RSL in Anthony Albanese's electorate of Grayndler.

It has been fascinating to watch Anthony Albanese over the last few weeks. Today we got a sense of cautious optimism but really got the sense that he could pull this off.

By his own admission, they have made mistakes and have had some stumbles at the start of the campaign.


Labor has really tried to focus on key issues like the cost of living, spreading its childcare policy that would make it cheaper for thousands of families around the nation, the issue of integrity, promising to establish an anti-corruption commission by the end of the year and being more active on climate change - Labor has a more ambitious 2030 target than the Coalition.

Earlier this week Anthony Albanese was asked what he wanted his legacy to be - win or lose and he said acting on climate. While there is a quiet confidence, the party is still very wary of their 2019 loss.

- Pablo Vinales
7:41pman hour ago
Kristina Keneally behind in early voting in Western Sydney's Fowler
Labor frontbencher Kristina Keneally - who was parachuted in to contest the Western Sydney seat of Fowler at this election - has found herself behind in early polling.

Independent candidate and local Dai Le is right now projected to take in up to 57 per cent of the two-candidate-preferred vote compared to Ms Keneally's total of around 42 per cent.

In the neighbouring seat of Reid, Labor's candidate Sally Sitou has carved out a projected early lead against incumbent Liberal MP Fiona Martin.
So far polling shows Ms Sitou taking in up to 51 per cent of the two-candidate-preferred vote, compared to Ms Reid at around 48 per cent.

But it's still close and too early to call.
Snapshot of the Reid Electorate showing held by Liberals by 3.2% at the last election
Snapshot of the Reid electorate
7:37pman hour ago
Independent challenging Liberal MP Jason Falinski in Mackellar
The seat of Mackellar, north of Sydney, is among those where a Liberal MP is facing a credible challenge from an independent candidate.

Early voting shows independent Sophie Scamps is taking up to 53 per cent of the two candidate preferred vote compared to current Liberal MP Jason Falinski's total of 48.52 per cent.

A number of seats where Liberal MPs are facing challenges will be closely watched tonight.

- Tom Stayner
7:36pman hour ago
Signage proving problematic on election day
We see this every election, there is a razor eye from the parties about what is happening at the polling booth. Today this came to a head in the Melbourne seat of Higgins where Katie Allen is the member.

There was an urgent injunction application made for the signage to be removed as it was green and white and said: 'Put Labor Last'; it looked like it may have come from the Greens party but Labor says it in fact came from the Government.

That was contested in court today and it has implications because these kinds of contests can lead to issues after the election, particularly if it is a tight race.

- Anna Henderson, Chief Political Correspondent
