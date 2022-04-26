Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has addressed

.

"Today's higher inflation numbers are a reminder to Australians that we are living in a ... volatile economic environment," Mr Frydenberg told reporters.

"They are a reminder of the importance of strong economic management."

Mr Frydenberg was asked whether wages growth would ever catch up with inflation.

He said Australia was also experiencing a tight labour market, which would "put upward pressure on wages".

Asked whether Treasury modelling, which predicted inflation would hit 4.25 per cent in June, could be trusted given the rate has already reached 5.1 per cent, Mr Frydenberg said: "What these numbers do not take into account [to] the full effect of is the halving of the fuel excise.

"It's the expectation of Treasury [we'll] take about a quarter of a percentage point off inflation and we'll expect to see that in the June quarter, not the March quarter we've just seen," he said.

He said Australia was was “not immune from the international pressures driving up inflation”.

“Today’s inflation numbers are a reminder to all Australians of the importance of strong and effective economic management,” he said.

- Akash Arora