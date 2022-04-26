Treasurer Josh Frydenberg

Cost of living has become a central focus of the election campaign as inflation soars to a 21 year high.

LIVE: Inflation soars to highest level in 21 years, setting up election battle on rising cost of living

Day 17 of the federal election campaign is underway. Follow SBS News' election live blog for the latest updates.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg

Cost of living has become a central focus of the election campaign as inflation soars to a 21 year high.

Published 27 April 2022
1:30pm12 minutes ago
'We are living in a volatile economic environment': Treasurer responds to inflation figures
Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has addressed
today's inflation figures
.

"Today's higher inflation numbers are a reminder to Australians that we are living in a ... volatile economic environment," Mr Frydenberg told reporters.

"They are a reminder of the importance of strong economic management."

Mr Frydenberg was asked whether wages growth would ever catch up with inflation.

He said Australia was also experiencing a tight labour market, which would "put upward pressure on wages".
Asked whether Treasury modelling, which predicted inflation would hit 4.25 per cent in June, could be trusted given the rate has already reached 5.1 per cent, Mr Frydenberg said: "What these numbers do not take into account [to] the full effect of is the halving of the fuel excise.

"It's the expectation of Treasury [we'll] take about a quarter of a percentage point off inflation and we'll expect to see that in the June quarter, not the March quarter we've just seen," he said.

He said Australia was was “not immune from the international pressures driving up inflation”.

“Today’s inflation numbers are a reminder to all Australians of the importance of strong and effective economic management,” he said.

- Akash Arora
1:00pm42 minutes ago
What you need to know about inflation
The annual rate of inflation has soared to its highest level since 2001, fuelled by rising petrol prices and higher dwelling construction costs,
the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show
.

SBS Finance Editor, Ricardo Goncalves, breaks down the inflation figures and explains why they're under the spotlight.
12:44pman hour ago
Liberal MP's home 'targeted by vandals'
Liberal MP Tim Wilson — who holds the Victorian seat of Goldstein — says his house has been vandalised.

“Sadly, my home was targeted by vandals again. For my & husband’s safety we will upgrade security again,” Mr Wilson posted on Twitter.
- Akash Arora
12:36pman hour ago
Scott Morrison pitches equality for regional Australia
Regional and rural voters are being directly targeted by the prime minister as he tours Queensland to spruik jobs and a strong economy.

Scott Morrison said the coalition had an "enduring, honest partnership" and they understood what mattered to regional Australians.

He promoted the coalition as a partnership that carries the best hopes of the nation and combines the values of the country and the city.

Regional coal workers feel looked down on, something that was evident at the last election, he said in a speech to the chamber of commerce in Rockhampton.
Two men speaking while sitting down.
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce (right) and Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Capricornia Chamber of Commerce. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas
"Their jobs and lifestyles derided or seen as somehow unworthy, in a world where the big talkers all seem to work in government, or finance, or the tech industry or the media," he said.

"That is not the country I know. I believe the vast majority of Australians in our capital cities feel a genuine affinity and connection with the Australian heartland."

In his speech to the chamber, Mr Joyce said the election wasn't a popularity contest and appealed to regional voters to trust the coalition.

"We're not asking for you to like us, we're asking for you to understand that you should have confidence in us that we know how to do our job and that we are strong," he said.

Mr Morrison said if re-elected the coalition would ensure people living in Australia's regions had the same economic opportunities as people in the cities.

- AAP
11:43am2 hours ago
Inflation rate soars to 5.1 per cent
The annual rate of inflation has soared to its highest level since 2001, fuelled by rising petrol prices and higher dwelling construction costs.

The consumer price index for the March quarter surged 2.1 per cent for an annual inflation rate of 5.1 per cent, up from 3.5 per cent previously.

Underlying inflation - which smooths out volatile price swings and is more crucial to the interest rate outlook - jumped 1.4 per cent to 3.7 per cent for the year.

It is the first time the underlying rate has been above the Reserve Bank of Australia's two to three per cent target since early 2010.

The result could put pressure on the RBA to lift the cash rate from a record low 0.1 per cent when its board meets next Tuesday.

The RBA has previously said it wants to see a meaningful rise in wages before it takes action, and could be wary of moving during a federal election campaign.

But global inflation is on the move, and so are other central banks, making the case for a move by the RBA sooner rather than later.

"The only real argument for delay now is the current federal election - as was last the case in 2007, this is another good opportunity for the RBA to again demonstrate its independence," BetaShares chief economist David Bassanese said.

A rise in the cash rate will force banks to raise borrowing costs for households and businesses.

Australia Council of Social Services CEO Cassandra Goldie – CEO of – said the inflation is having a devastating impact on the lives of low-income earners.“For people on very low incomes, and there are about 2.4 million people surviving on less than $70 per day, many on that $46 per day JobSeeker payment, are absolutely crushed by what's happening out there with particularly the increase in rents,” Ms Goldie told ABC News on Wednesday.

- AAP
11:42am2 hours ago
Scott Morrison 'out of touch' on housing crisis, Labor says
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is "out of touch" and doing little to curb surging house and rent prices, Labor says.

But Mr Morrison has pointed to a number of housing-related government measures, including the
Home Guarantee Scheme
which lets first-time buyers purchase properties paying deposits as low as 5 per cent, as proof the government has been taking action.

That scheme has been expanded to 50,000 places per year, but has drawn criticism, with the price caps on eligible properties well below average house prices in a number of capital cities including Sydney and Melbourne.

The prime minister also referenced the Commonwealth Rent Assistance Scheme as helping more than 1.4 million people, and said an extra $2 billion given to the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation would get an extra 29,000 dwellings on the market.

"They can partner with the private sector, they can get access to finance, and they can develop affordable accommodation as part of the housing estates and apartment developments that are occurring all across the country," Mr Morrison said.

He said community housing organisations and co-operation with state governments were working, particularly in regional areas.

But Labor campaign spokesman Jason Clare referenced a recent interview with Mr Morrison, where the prime minister encouraged people struggling with rent payments to buy a house.

"There's more than two million Aussies renting at the moment, the average cost of rent is now $2000 more this year than it was 12 months ago ... what's Scott Morrison's response to that? He says if you're struggling to pay rent, buy a house," Mr Clare said.

"This bloke is so out of touch you'd need the Hubble telescope to find him."

Mr Clare said more needed to be done to build affordable housing.

"Australians are struggling to pay the rent. A lot of Aussies struggling to pay rent don't have $500 in the bank to pay if the washing machine breaks down, let alone enough money for a deposit," he said.

"That's why Labor has a plan — a $10 billion Australian housing future fund — to build more housing, more affordable housing, for the people who need it like frontline workers."

- AAP
10:50am3 hours ago
Labor's candidate for marginal NSW seat visits childcare centre
Labor’s Amanda Rishworth and the party's campaign spokesman Jason Clare have dropped in with Reid candidate Sally Sitou to a Strathfield childcare centre.

The electorate in Sydney's inner west is held on a small margin by Liberal MP Fiona Martin.
- Naveen Razik
10:40am3 hours ago
Scott Morrison dismisses climate in-fighting claims
Scott Morrison has dismissed claims the coalition is at odds with each other over climate policy, with the prime minister claiming the issue had been resolved.

His comments came after Nationals Senator Matt Canavan said the government's net-zero emissions by 2050 target was "dead".

Mr Morrison said the government supported the climate target.

"Everyone knows that Matt hasn't been supportive of that position, there's no news there," he said.

"(Senator Canavan) has held it for a long time, that debate has been done in the coalition and is resolved, our policy was set out very clearly, and it has the strong support of the government."

Coalition colleagues on Wednesday were quick to dismiss the comments by Senator Canavan, with Nationals MPs saying the junior coalition partner were committed to net-zero.

Campaigning alongside the prime minister, Nationals member for Capricornia Michelle Landry told Senator Canavan to tow the party line.

"Pull your head in, Matt," she said. "I agree with the government's position, I'm in one of the biggest coal mining electorates in the country."

Mr Morrison also accused Labor of planning to reintroduce a carbon tax.

"It's a sneaky carbon tax which Labor is putting in place, and it's not just on the coal mining industry," he said.

"It's on fuel supplies, it's on petroleum, it's on gas, it's on the transport sector, it's right across the board.

"That's not good for Rockhampton, that's not good for north Queensland, it's certainly not good for Western Australia."

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday there would never be a carbon tax under his government.

NSW Nationals MP and former deputy prime minister Michael McCormack said Senator Canavan's comments did not reflect the majority view of the National Party.

- AAP
10:32am3 hours ago
Scott Morrison defends government's response to cost of living pressures
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been speaking to reporters in Rockhampton, in the central Queensland seat of Capricornia which is held by LNP MP Michelle Landry.

With new inflation data set to be released today, he spoke about what his government has done to ease cost of living pressures, including cutting the fuel excise, tax offsets, and the one-off $250 "cost of living" payments which are due to hit the bank accounts of six million Australians — including pensioners, carers, veterans and job seekers — today.

Mr Morrison was asked what his government planned to do when the one-off payments are spent, and the fuel excise returns to its normal rate in six months' time.

He said his government's economic management was putting "downward pressure on inflation".

He also said the government's economic plant had "got more Australians off welfare and into work".

The prime minister was also quizzed over rising house prices in the regions making the market more difficult for young people to crack.

"It's good that people want to move to the regions, it's good that the economies of our regions are doing better," Mr Morrison said.

"But that means that many of the pressures that are faced in our metropolitan areas are starting to find their way into regional communities."

He said the Home Guarantee Scheme for first-home buyers — which
was expanded to 50,000 places a year
in the federal budget — provided support and has a "a dedicated component for regional Australians".

- Akash Arora
10:09am4 hours ago
Australia sending more military aid to Ukraine
Australia will give Ukraine heavy artillery weapons and ammunition
as Russia steps up its offensive in the Donbas
.

The $26.7 million worth of military assistance will see Ukraine provided with six M777 lightweight towed howitzers along with ammunition.

It takes Australia's military assistance contribution to Ukraine to $225 million, with a further $65 million provided in humanitarian aid along with more than 70,000 tonnes of thermal coal.
A Ukrainian serviceman walking amid the rubble of a building.
A Ukrainian serviceman walks amid the rubble of a building heavily damaged by multiple Russian bombardments near a frontline in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Monday, 25 April, 2022. Source: AAP,AP / Felipe Dana
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Defence Minister Peter Dutton said in a statement the equipment offers further support to combat Russia's "brutal, unrelenting and illegal invasion".

"The Australian government will continue to identify opportunities for further military assistance where it is able to provide a required capability to the Ukraine Armed Forces expeditiously," Mr Morrison said.

"The Australian government reiterates our strongest support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and for the people of Ukraine.

"Australia stands with the people of Ukraine, and again calls on Russia to cease its unprovoked, unjust and illegal invasion of Ukraine."

AAP
9:27am4 hours ago
Election returns to cost of living debate
The Liberal-National coalition is pledging to create 450,000 more jobs in regional Australia over the next five years.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will announce details of the plan on Wednesday, as Labor and the government are set to again clash over rising cost of living pressures, with the latest figures due to be released.

Mr Morrison said in a statement the jobs commitment to regional Australia was part of a pledge to create 1.3 million more jobs over the next five years, with more than one in three of those jobs to be in the regions.

"Only the Coalition has a plan for 450,000 new jobs in the regions and runs on the board to deliver them," he said.

"Since we were elected, we have created over 1.9 million new jobs, and our unemployment rate is down to four per cent, the equal lowest level in 48 years, and forecast to fall further," Mr Morrison said.
A man standing in front of a stand of vegetables.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a visit to Doblo’s Fruit Market on Day 16 of the 2022 federal election campaign, in Rockhampton, in the seat of Capricornia on April 26, 2022. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas
It comes as one-off $250 payments for six million Australians, including pensioners, carers, veterans, and job seekers will be made, with all eligible recipients expected to receive the payment by the end of the week.

The $1.5 billion worth of payments are part of the cost of living package announced in the federal budget.

Mr Frydenberg said the government's response to global issues placing pressure on households, including the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was targeted and responsible.

"Labor has no plans to help families with cost of living pressures," he said.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said under the Morrison government everything was going up except Australians' wages, with interest rates about to be part of the pain.

"A better future relies on a stronger, broader, more inclusive, and more sustainable economy - powered by cleaner and cheaper energy, a bigger and better-trained workforce, and key investments in the care economy, digital economy, and a future made in Australia," Dr Chalmers said.

AAP
9:15am4 hours ago
Concerns for economy as Australia's overseas-born population dips
Australia has experienced a decline in its overseas-born population for the first time since 2000, new figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) show, with COVID-19 being the main cause.

In 2021, 29.1 per cent of Australia's estimated resident population was born overseas (7.5 million migrants), down from 29.8 per cent (7.7 million migrants) in 2020.

Experts say the drop could have a negative impact on the Australian economy.
Find out why here
.
9:11am5 hours ago
Morning Briefing
From UN chief Antonio Guterres' visit to Moscow, to China's foreign ministry hitting back at comments from Defence Minister Peter Dutton over the China-Solomon Islands security deal, and Australia's history-making Muslim boxer, find out what's happening around the world
in our Morning Briefing
.
9:06am5 hours ago
Coalition at odds over net zero target
Nationals Senator Matt Canavan is harming the Liberal-National coalition's chances at the next election by declaring the net-zero emissions target "dead", a former party leader says.

NSW Nationals MP and former deputy prime minister Michael McCormack agreed with a suggestion the senator should "pull his head in" and said the comments did not reflect the majority view of the National Party.

Senator Canavan told ABC News on Tuesday, "net zero is dead anyway".

But Mr McCormack said the National Party was committed to the net-zero emissions target they agreed to.
Minister for Resources Matt Canavan.
Nationals Senator Matt Canavan. Source: AAP
"Nats are country people and when country people look you in the eye and shake your hand and say, 'that's a deal', then it's a deal," he told ABC Radio National on Wednesday.

"It doesn't help (election chances). ... (Canavan) needs to be talking about the good things that we've done ... many of the programs that I put in place when I was the deputy prime minister, that's what he needs to be talking about."

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Senator Canavan's position was "old news" and the Liberal-National coalition remained committed to the target.

Labor's climate spokesman Chris Bowen said the coalition was still arguing over the basics when it comes to action on climate change.

- AAP
8:57am5 hours ago
Welcome to today's SBS News federal election live blog
Good morning.

It's Day 17 of the federal election campaign and we're here to keep you posted about all the noteworthy moments of the day.

First up, the Liberal-National coalition is pledging to create 450,000 more jobs in regional Australia over the next five years.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will announce details of the plan on Wednesday, as Labor and the government are set to again clash over rising cost of living pressures, with the latest inflation figures due to be released today.

Mr Morrison is also facing pressure to affirm his commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050 after a National Party senator declared the target "dead".

Nationals Senator Matt Canavan said the internationally agreed target was "all-over", despite the prime minister earlier confirming it was still the coalition's policy.

Watch this space for more updates.

With AAP.
