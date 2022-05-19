A legal challenge against a regulation that had prevented people who tested positive for COVID-19 from voting is continuing, a spokesperson for independent candidate for Kooyong Monique Ryan has confirmed.

This is despite the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) changing regulations on Friday to allow Australians who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 to vote over the phone.

"The legal papers have been filed and the action is continuing, and will do until our legal team can confirm the commitments made by the PM and Minister Morton in relation to AEC regulations are in place," Dr Ryan's media manager Campbell Cooney told SBS News.

"If that happens then the donations made to support the action will be returned to those who provided it."

Dr Ryan claimed that the AEC changing its mind on phone voting was a win for independents, but Special Minister of State Ben Morten, who the legal action is against in his capacity overseeing electoral matters, said otherwise.

“Any suggestion this is a response to a teal independent in Melbourne is wrong - this is something the government has been working through,” Mr Morten said.

“The government is not going to take action to change the rules of our electoral system against the recommendations of the independent electoral commission.“