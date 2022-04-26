Good morning.

It's Day 17 of the federal election campaign and we're here to keep you posted about all the noteworthy moments of the day.

First up, the Liberal-National coalition is pledging to create 450,000 more jobs in regional Australia over the next five years.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will announce details of the plan on Wednesday, as Labor and the government are set to again clash over rising cost of living pressures, with the latest inflation figures due to be released today.

Mr Morrison is also facing pressure to affirm his commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050 after a National Party senator declared the target "dead".

Nationals Senator Matt Canavan said the internationally agreed target was "all-over", despite the prime minister earlier confirming it was still the coalition's policy.



