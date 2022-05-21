LIVE: Labor 'hopeful' as swing indicates trouble for Coalition to claim majority government

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is hoping postal votes will get him across the line as he trails independent candidate Monique Ryan in the battle for the inner-east Melbourne seat of Kooyong.

He told supporters just after 10pm on Saturday: "A bit of a different atmosphere to three years ago, but still a lot of shouting! Firstly, as you know, there’s still thousands of postal votes to count.

"So while it’s mathematically possible that we win in Kooyong, it’s definitely difficult."

The Australian Electoral Commission has Mr Frydenberg behind Dr Ryan — 45.5 to 54.5 on a two candidate preferred basis.

Snapshot of the Kooyong electorate. Credit: SBS News

- David Aidone