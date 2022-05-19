LIVE: AEC moves to expand COVID-19 phone voting after backlash, Australians cast record early votes

The last votes have been cast

Australians have voted early in record numbers amid controversy over COVID-19 voting and polling booth staff shortages. Source: SBS / , AEC

AEC moves to expand COVID-19 phone voting after backlash, Australians cast record early votes

Published 20 May 2022
9:55am14 minutes ago
Australians voting by phone could face lengthy waits, electoral commission warns
Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers has warned of lengthy wait times for Australians who've recently tested positive for COVID-19 and are now eligible to vote by phone.

"We will be working to make sure that the queues are as smooth as they can be, but I'm just pointing out to everyone, this is a one-off, emergency project, and it will be a lumpy experience," Mr Rogers told ABC RN Breakfast.

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) announced on Thursday that some of the thousands of Australians who've tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days may not have their votes counted this federal election.

Independent candidate for Kooyong Monique Ryan said she would lodge a challenge in the Federal Court against the decision, as it would block over 200,000 Australians from having their say.
"We're taking Special Minister of State Ben Morton to the Federal Court on Friday," Dr Ryan tweeted on Thursday night.

"We're fighting to ensure up to 201,000 Australians with COVID can vote this election."

The AEC will now allow Australians who tested positive for COVID-19 since last Friday evening to cast their vote by phone, but an electoral staff member will be required to read out the lengthy ballot papers to each voter.

"Think about that for a minute - the Senate ballot paper in NSW has a large number of candidates. That takes time," Mr Rogers said.

"If you’re going to use the telephone voting service, think about everybody else. Jump on, do your research and be ready to go, that will really assist."
More than 4.5 million Australians have already cast their vote, with 743,000 voters on Thursday being the highest pre-polling day in Australia's history.
9:12aman hour ago
Scott Morrison denounces United Australia Party's 'rubbish' conspiracy theory
Scott Morrison has denounced a conspiracy theory produced by the United Australia Party (UAP) this morning on 2GB Radio.

The UAP ran full-page printed advertisements on Thursday claiming that Labor and the Coalition —the major forces the anti-establishment UAP campaigns against — were planning to sign over Australia's health assets to the World Health Organization (WHO).

It propagated that China was controlling the WHO and that Australia would be subject to enforced lockdowns ordered from China and be vulnerable to having its health assets, like hospitals, seized.

The conspiracy theory, which has also been spread in the US by senator Marco Rubio, is based on the WHO's plan to discuss a pandemic treaty at the 75th World Health Assembly on 22 May.

"There has been this thing going on about some WHO treaty, I hear the United Australia party has been going on about it. It’s complete rubbish," the prime minister told 2GB Radio.

"There is no treaty that we’re signing up to.

"I would never do that. I’ve rejected United Nations treaties that have tried to interfere in Australia’s sovereignty on immigration before and I certainly wouldn’t allow it in terms of how public health is run in this country.

"But you know what happens before an election, people put all sorts of rubbish out there to try and confuse people."
8:38am2 hours ago
AEC moves to expand COVID-19 voting following backlash
Good morning and welcome to today’s federal election live blog.

It’s the final day of the federal election campaign and we are here to keep you updated with all the newsworthy moments as they unfold.

As a response to more than 200,000 COVID-19 positive Australians potentially being unable to vote, Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers has today signed a brief to government this morning recommending that eligibility for the telephone voting service for people who have tested positive to COVID-19 be expanded.

It follows the independent candidate for Kooyong Monique Ryan saying she would lodge a legal challenge in the Federal Court on Friday after the Australia Electoral Commission (AEC) conceded some COVID-positive Australians may not be able to vote in Saturday's election.
Legislation was passed this year to allow COVID-affected voters to cast a telephone vote.

However, telephone voting is only available for people who tested positive for the virus after 6pm on Tuesday.

Anyone who's tested positive since Saturday - meaning they will still be in their seven-day isolation period on election day - and before 6pm on Tuesday, who hasn't already voted at a pre-poll booth, is only eligible for postal voting.
But applications for that closed at 6pm on Wednesday, meaning those who did not register before the deadline will be unable to cast their vote by post.

Record early voting

More than 4.5 million Australians have already voted via pre-poll, with yesterday the biggest single day of pre-poll voting in Australia’s history, and today tipped to break that record, the AEC says.
On the last day of the 2022 election campaign, Australia’s future leaders are campaigning one last time in the marginal seats which could decide tomorrow’s outcome.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will begin the day in Western Australia in the seats of Pearce, Swan and Hasluck, and Curtin.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will be campaigning across three states, starting in Victoria.
