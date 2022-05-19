LIVE: AEC moves to expand COVID-19 phone voting after backlash, Australians cast record early votes

Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers has warned of lengthy wait times for Australians who've recently tested positive for COVID-19 and are now eligible to vote by phone.

"We will be working to make sure that the queues are as smooth as they can be, but I'm just pointing out to everyone, this is a one-off, emergency project, and it will be a lumpy experience," Mr Rogers told ABC RN Breakfast.

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) announced on Thursday that some of the thousands of Australians who've tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days may not have their votes counted this federal election.

Independent candidate for Kooyong Monique Ryan said she would lodge a challenge in the Federal Court against the decision, as it would block over 200,000 Australians from having their say.

"We're taking Special Minister of State Ben Morton to the Federal Court on Friday," Dr Ryan tweeted on Thursday night.

"We're fighting to ensure up to 201,000 Australians with COVID can vote this election."

The AEC will now allow Australians who tested positive for COVID-19 since last Friday evening to cast their vote by phone, but an electoral staff member will be required to read out the lengthy ballot papers to each voter.

"Think about that for a minute - the Senate ballot paper in NSW has a large number of candidates. That takes time," Mr Rogers said.

"If you’re going to use the telephone voting service, think about everybody else. Jump on, do your research and be ready to go, that will really assist."

More than 4.5 million Australians have already cast their vote, with 743,000 voters on Thursday being the highest pre-polling day in Australia's history.