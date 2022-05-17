ABS HOME PRICES STOCK

File image Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

LIVE: Challenged on housing affordability, Scott Morrison defends Coalition’s track record

Published 18 May 2022
1:03pm14 minutes ago
Labor will 'change the country', Scott Morrison 'promising to change his personality': Anthony Albanese
The Opposition leader is speaking at the National Press Club in Canberra, spruiking campaign policies in the final days of the election campaign.

"I want to lead a government that is worthy of our great nation. A government that honours the values that the Australian people, that repays hard work, nourishes aspiration, and creates opportunity. A government [that's] driven by strong and simple principles that you might have heard me mention during the last six weeks. No one held back - no one left behind," he said.

"I began this campaign outlining Labor's plans to build a better future. To boost wages. To help with the cost of living. Make things here in Australia. Strengthen Medicare. Fix aged care. Invest in the skills of our people. And bring our country together.

"As we near the end of this campaign, these promises remain central to Labor's vision for Australia. Scott Morrison started his campaign saying you didn't have to like him, but at least you knew who he was.

"Five weeks later, he's saying he can pretend to be someone else if it will make you like him.

"Labor is offering Australians a chance to change the country for the better. He's promising to change his personality. He's been 'the devil you know'. He's been a bulldozer. He told us he's a car. Just not an electric one - obviously."
12:51pm25 minutes ago
‘They are entitled to their opinion’: Scott Morrison clashes with judges over anti-corruption model
The prime minister has stood by his plans to implement a federal integrity commission as 31 former judges issued a public plea calling for a tougher model to be adopted by whoever wins government at the election.

Mr Morrison said the group were “entitled” to their opinion, but has continued to stand by his government’s proposed model.
“They are entitled to their opinion - it’s a free country, I'm happy for them to make their contribution,” Mr Morrison told reporters in Geelong on Wednesday.

“But what I do know is that we have a policy of 347 pages with extensive powers, which is part of our program to ensure that we can put an integrity commission in place.”
12:38pm39 minutes ago
Women could decide the outcome of this year's federal election, new research shows
Analysis by the Australian National University found 8.4 per cent of women are still yet to decide who they will vote for on polling day
, in comparison to 2.8 per cent of men.

More than 3,500 eligible voters were surveyed in April this year.

The research found a higher number of women said they would vote for Labor (33.4 per cent) compared to the Coalition (29.2 per cent).
ANU Director of Global Institute for Women's Leadership Professor Michelle Ryan said women's votes are "up for grabs".

"The data tells us women could hold the power to decide who is elected prime minister, meaning there is still time for candidates to convince female voters why they deserve their support," she said.

Professor Ryan said political parties should be looking at the issues that matter to women.

With AAP.
12:06pman hour ago
Sluggish wages growth still lagging behind inflation, figures show
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has released the quarterly Wage Price Index (WPI).

Australian wages continue to grow, with the WPI rising 0.7 per cent in the March quarter in seasonally adjusted terms, and 2.4 per cent over the year.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said wages in the private sector rose 0.7 per cent and in the public sector they rose by 0.6 per cent.
With inflation sitting at 5.1 per cent, the new data is likely to spark further debate around "real wage growth".
10:56am2 hours ago
Last day to apply for a postal vote
Today is the final day to apply for a postal vote, with applications closing at 6pm.

If you have contracted COVID-19 since Saturday 14 May, you are eligible to apply for a postal vote.
Legislation was passed this year to allow for COVID-affected voters to cast a telephone vote, however this is designed to only be used as an emergency measure.

Telephone voting for the election will only be available for voters who test positive for COVID-19 from 6:01pm on Tuesday 17 May.
10:51am2 hours ago
Scott Morrison challenged on housing affordability, defends Coalition’s track record
The prime minister was also quizzed about housing affordability, with reporters referring to the Coalition's new housing policy that some experts have said could further drive up house prices.

"There are many solutions that our government has put into place, and over the last three years, 300,000 Australians have been able to get into their own homes directly because of the policies of our government," Scott Morrison said.
Mr Morrison referenced the Coalition's previous housing programs - the First Home Super Saver Scheme, HomeBuilder, National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation and the current downsizing program - which he says will ensure "other houses are freed up in the housing market".

"That's how it works, and $9 trillion valued market here in Australia, $680 million of turnover and housing transactions every year, and what this means is it is freeing up stock, so our housing policies work right across the spectrum.

"It's important that we see more land release, it's important that we see more units approved, so we can put downward pressure on house prices."
10:43am3 hours ago
Scott Morrison downplays concerns over COVID-19 case numbers
As Australia records the highest per capita COVID-19 infection rate in the world, the prime minister has defended his handling of the pandemic, saying rising case numbers and deaths were "always going to happen".

Scott Morrison told reporters a number of the deaths of people with COVID-19 have not necessarily been caused by the virus.

“Every single one of these deaths … is a terrible loss for the families of those who have been lost,’ he said.

“The number of case numbers has risen and that’s what was always going to happen, as part of the national plan that we put together with the states and territories, the case numbers would rise, and there were some 53,000 case numbers yesterday.

“What you see when you have case numbers of that level is that people when they pass away, from many other, many other causes, they will die with COVID, and their deaths are recorded as COVID deaths but that doesn’t necessarily mean they passed away because of COVID, that’s a very different proposition.”

The prime minister reiterated that his government would continue to carefully monitor developments.

"I think it is incredibly important that we manage the pandemic and its future carefully, but we don't go back to those days of shutdowns and lockdowns," he said.

-With AAP
9:07am4 hours ago
'Wages are going up': Scott Morrison says inflation, not stagnant wages is the challenge
The prime minister is campaigning in Geelong this morning, where he was quizzed on wages ahead of the release of the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics results at 11.30.

"Isn't it a fact that everything keeps going up except wages?" Mr Morrison was asked by a reporter.

"Wages are going up. Inflation is the challenge. Wages are going to go up because unemployment is coming down."

"And unemployment has fallen to 4 per cent in this country," he said.

"Youth unemployment has fallen to 8.3 per cent. There are 40,000 more people in jobs today on this side of the pandemic than there was before."
8:54am4 hours ago
Scott Morrison admits ‘I don’t hold a hose’ comment was ‘not helpful’
Prime Minister Scott Morrison appeared on Channel Nine’s A Current Affair last night, where he was questioned by host Tracy Grimshaw about comments he made during the Black Summer bushfires.

Mr Morrison made the initial comment when asked to justify his choice to holiday in Hawaii during the bushfires.

“I don't hold a hose, mate,” Mr Morrison said at the time.

Ms Grimshaw asked whether he would make the comments if he had his time again.

“Certainly, that wasn't a comment at the time that was helpful, of course,” he told Ms Grimshaw on the program last night.

The prime minister also said he “could have certainly been more sensitive at times”.
8:25am5 hours ago
Welcome to today's election live blog
Good morning and welcome to today’s SBS News federal election live blog.

It’s day 38 of the federal election campaign, and we are here to keep you updated with all the major moments of the day.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese is set to address the National Press Club today, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison will be campaigning in Melbourne.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics is due to release the latest wage data at 11.30am, which is set to be a talking point throughout the day.

Earlier this morning, Labor's treasury spokesperson Jim Chalmers appeared on ABC’s RN breakfast, where he was asked about the prospects of a Labor victory.

“Well I think anything is possible on Saturday," Dr Chalmers said.

"We always thought this race would be very tight.”
