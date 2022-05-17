Labor will 'change the country', Scott Morrison 'promising to change his personality': Anthony Albanese

The Opposition leader is speaking at the National Press Club in Canberra, spruiking campaign policies in the final days of the election campaign.



"I want to lead a government that is worthy of our great nation. A government that honours the values that the Australian people, that repays hard work, nourishes aspiration, and creates opportunity. A government [that's] driven by strong and simple principles that you might have heard me mention during the last six weeks. No one held back - no one left behind," he said.



"I began this campaign outlining Labor's plans to build a better future. To boost wages. To help with the cost of living. Make things here in Australia. Strengthen Medicare. Fix aged care. Invest in the skills of our people. And bring our country together.



"As we near the end of this campaign, these promises remain central to Labor's vision for Australia. Scott Morrison started his campaign saying you didn't have to like him, but at least you knew who he was.



"Five weeks later, he's saying he can pretend to be someone else if it will make you like him.



"Labor is offering Australians a chance to change the country for the better. He's promising to change his personality. He's been 'the devil you know'. He's been a bulldozer. He told us he's a car. Just not an electric one - obviously."