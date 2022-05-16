Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe and Labor MP Linda Burney have criticised the Coalition's failure to provide a representative for NITV's The Point election special.

The episode will cover issues impacting First Nations communities and as no representatives attended, the Coalition will be represented by an empty chair.

Ms Burney called the situation "pathetic".

"I think it’s absolutely pathetic that the Coalition didn’t see this as important enough to actually get someone to participate in the debate," she said.

"I would be insulted if I was SBS about the Coalition not providing a person for the Q&A today."

Ms Thorpe also condemned the decision as disappointing.

"It is disappointing. I think we need to show accountability and transparency to our people, and given we have a minister for Indigenous Australians, it’s a bit disappointing he couldn’t make it," she said.