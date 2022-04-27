Greens leader Adam Bandt says his party will push for a new levy on coal exports if the Greens hold the balance of power after the 21 May election.

The levy will fund climate disaster recovery and improve the budget bottom line by $51.9 billion, while aiming to create 805,000 jobs.

Mr Bandt will launch the policy titled Powering Past Coal and Gas on Thursday in Sydney.

Mr Bandt aims to establish his party’s ambition to reach net-zero emissions by 2035 and produce negative emissions to lower pollution by more than 100 million tonnes a year by 2050.

The Greens’ policy announcement comes after days of infighting within the Coalition over its climate change goals.

On Tuesday, Nationals Senator Matt Canavan said the government's plans for net zero emissions by 2050 were “dead”.

On Wednesday, Nationals MP Michelle Landry, standing alongside Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Rockhampton, Queensland, told Mr Canavan to “pull your head in”.

Mr Bandt’s plan takes aim at the major parties and calls for immediate action rather than continued debate around Australia's net-zero emissions by 2050 pledge.

“Net zero by 2050 is an empty slogan for ‘someone else's problem’ ... we don't have another three years to waste,” Mr Bandt said.

“Labor’s climate policy position is the worst it has been in a decade and not by accident ... and creating a climate-focused parliament with Greens in the balance of power is closer than you think.”

The Greens’ plan includes a $1 levy per tonne of thermal coal and $3 for coking coal, with that rate to rise each year.

- Akash Arora with AAP