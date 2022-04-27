SBS News' election live blog graphic

Live

LIVE: Updates from day 18 of the federal election campaign

Published 28 April 2022
8:43am24 minutes ago
Adam Bandt reveals coal levy plan as Coalition division on net zero continues
Greens leader Adam Bandt says his party will push for a new levy on coal exports if the Greens hold the balance of power after the 21 May election.

The levy will fund climate disaster recovery and improve the budget bottom line by $51.9 billion, while aiming to create 805,000 jobs.

Mr Bandt will launch the policy titled Powering Past Coal and Gas on Thursday in Sydney.

Mr Bandt aims to establish his party’s ambition to reach net-zero emissions by 2035 and produce negative emissions to lower pollution by more than 100 million tonnes a year by 2050.

The Greens’ policy announcement comes after days of infighting within the Coalition over its climate change goals.

On Tuesday, Nationals Senator Matt Canavan said the government's plans for net zero emissions by 2050 were “dead”.


On Wednesday, Nationals MP Michelle Landry, standing alongside Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Rockhampton, Queensland, told Mr Canavan to “pull your head in”.

Mr Bandt’s plan takes aim at the major parties and calls for immediate action rather than continued debate around Australia's net-zero emissions by 2050 pledge.

“Net zero by 2050 is an empty slogan for ‘someone else's problem’ ... we don't have another three years to waste,” Mr Bandt said.

“Labor’s climate policy position is the worst it has been in a decade and not by accident ... and creating a climate-focused parliament with Greens in the balance of power is closer than you think.”

The Greens’ plan includes a $1 levy per tonne of thermal coal and $3 for coking coal, with that rate to rise each year.

- Akash Arora with AAP
8:28am38 minutes ago
Welcome to today's SBS News federal election live blog
Good morning.

It's the 18th day of the federal election campaign and we're here to keep you posted about all the noteworthy moments of the day.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke to Sky News this morning and was asked, if he comes back in power, how he would deal with Emmanuel Macron, who has just been re-elected as the French president and who publicly called Mr Morrison a liar.

“From time to time there are always disagreements,” Mr Morrison said, referring to the failed $90 billion submarine deal between the two countries.

“We cancelled the … contract for a submarine that I knew wasn’t going to do the job.

“There’s no easy way to break that news and for people to note be upset,” Mr Morrison said.

He will be announcing a $24 million plan to upgrade the Cairns Marine Precinct today.

Meanwhile, Greens leader Adam Bandt says his party will push for a new levy on coal exports if the Greens hold the balance of power after the 21 May election.

The levy will fund climate disaster recovery and improve the budget bottom line by $51.9 billion, while aiming to create 805,000 jobs.

Mr Bandt will launch the policy titled Powering Past Coal and Gas on Thursday in Sydney.

- Akash Arora
