Good morning. Welcome to today's SBS News federal election live blog.

It’s day 37 of the federal election campaign, and we are here to keep you updated on the newsworthy moments as they happen.

Today, the coalition government is expected to present its election costings, ahead of the opposition doing the same later this week.

Mr Morrison appeared on the ABC’s 7.30 program last night, where he was questioned over whether he would stand down the prospect of a hung parliament or Liberal loss on polling day.

"That's not something I'm contemplating because I'm not contemplating that being the scenario," he said.

"I'm focused on one thing and that's ensuring our government continues."

Meanwhile, Greens leader Adam Bandt has

for his party should it hold the balance of power after Saturday's federal election.

Taking urgent action on climate change, dealing with

and providing justice for Australia's First Nations people by progressing the Uluru Statement from the Heart are among the list of demands.

Mr Bandt will call on the party that wins the federal election to sign United States President Joe Biden's Global Methane Pledge, to phase out methane gas.