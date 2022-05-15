LIVE: Updates from the final week of the federal election 2022 campaign

Good morning. It's the final week of the federal election campaign and we're here to keep you posted about all the noteworthy moments of the day.

Minister for Superannuation Jane Hume spoke to ABC’s RN Breakfast this morning about the Coalition’s new housing policy, and admitted it could result in a “bump” in housing prices, but said it would be short-term.

"But that doesn’t play out the long-term benefits of more home ownership, fewer people relying on rent," she told host Patricia Karvelas.

When asked whether the house price impact had been modelled, Ms Hume did not directly answer the question.

"There are too many factors that play into the prices of housing temporarily and permanently," she said.

Federal Labor housing spokesperson Jason Clare has criticised the policy, saying it would drive up prices and hurt young Australians

Meanwhile, the Greens are set to officially launch their campaign in Brisbane today.

In his speech, leader Adam Bandt will announce urgent action on climate change, dealing with the cost of living crisis, and progressing the Uluru Statement from the Heart for Indigenous people will be their main priorities if they have to negotiate with either the Coalition or the Labor party to form a government in a hung parliament.

The Greens currently hold one seat in the House of Representatives and nine seats in the Senate.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison plans to begin the day campaigning in Brisbane, while Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is in Perth.