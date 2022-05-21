LIVE: Vote counting begins in eastern states as Australia awaits outcome of 2022 federal election

Tonight's election result is expected to be a closely fought contest with a handful of seats potentially making the difference in determining the winner.

It’s also not just marginal seats that could deliver surprise outcomes, with challenges from independent candidates and the retirement of long-serving MPs also presenting uncertainties.

Below you can read our full story on the seats to watch that could reveal how the poll plays out - but here’s a quick recap of their margins.

Parramatta, NSW - Labor 3.5 per cent

Hunter, NSW - Labor 3 per cent

Gilmore, NSW - Labor 2.3 per cent

Chisholm, VIC- Liberal 0.5 per cent

Corangamite, VIC - Labor 1.1 per cent

Bass, TAS - Liberal 0.4 per cent

Braddon, TAS - Liberal 3.1 per cent

Lyons, TAS - Labor 5.1 per cent

Boothby, SA - Liberal 1.4 per cent

Lingiari, NT - Labor 5.5 per cent

Solomon, NT- Labor 3.1 per cent

Flynn, QLD - Liberal National Party 8.7 per cent

Brisbane, QLD - Liberal National Party 4.9 per cent

Griffith, QLD - Labor 2.9 per cent

A number of Liberal MPs are also

across the country.

This includes Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s Melbourne seat of Kooyong, Goldstein, also in Melbourne, and North Sydney, Mackellar and Wentworth in New South Wales.

- Tom Stayner