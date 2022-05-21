LIVE: Vote counting begins in eastern states as Australia awaits outcome of 2022 federal election

Pups, snags, and budgy smugglers: Voting day in pictures
Compulsory voting in Australia brings out more than the democracy sausage. Here are a few snaps captured across the country.
A dog is dressed in merchandise for Independent candidate for Warringah Zali Steggell at Manly Village Public School. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE
A man casts his vote at a polling station at Bondi Beach in Sydney. Source: Getty / STEVEN SAPHORE/AFP via Getty Images
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg eats a democracy sausage at Belle Vue Primary School in the seat of Kooyong, Melbourne. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese with his dog Toto after casting his vote at a polling booth at Marrickville Town Hall on Federal Election day, in the seat of Grayndler, Sydney. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, his wife Jenny and daughters Lily and Abbey visit a cake stall after voting in his electorate of Cook in Sydney. Source: AAP,AP / Mark Baker/AP
Cakes, scones and biscuits for sale at the Camdenville Public School polling booth on Federal Election day had a political theme. Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE
Voters are seen with democracy sausages at Double Bay Public School in the seat of Wentworth, Sydney. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE
A woman wearing a gas canister costume dances with another woman holding a prop resembling a piece of coal in front of a vehicle mounted with a giant head of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a polling station at Bondi Beach. Source: Getty,AFP / STEVEN SAPHORE/AFP via Getty Images
Dogs tied up outside the polling station at Bondi Beach Public School in the electorate of Wentworth. Source: Getty / James D. Morgan/Getty Images